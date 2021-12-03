We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wise Ways to Stay Warm and Healthy this Winter
03.12.2021
From at-home heating to winter food storage, check out 5 smart tips to prepare yourself for chilly weather with LG ThinQ.
Whether you're making snow angels or cosying up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate, there’s no shortage of pleasures to pursue this winter. To make the most out of the season, it’s best to be ready for the cold. So here are 5 tips to help you stay warm and energised during wintertime, while feeling mighty festive every single day.
1. Optimise Home Heating.
After a day out in the snow, it’s nice to come home to a warm, cosy house. But, before relying completely on your heating system, try fully insulating your home to cover any cracks or openings that can let a draft of cold outside air indoors. Keep your windows and doors tightly shut, and double-check the ducts in your attic or basement for leaks. Making just a few tweaks to your home not only creates a more comfortable living environment, but also saves you a pretty penny on electricity bills.
Energy bills still too high for your liking? Try using the latest heaters, like most of LG’s DUALCOOL models, to keep tabs on how much energy you’re using. After pairing these smart devices with the LG ThinQ app, you can monitor exactly how much energy you’re consuming on a daily basis right on your phone. Plus, the app also shows weekly and monthly statistics as well, giving you long-term insights into your energy consumption.
2. Find Alternatives to Stay Warm at Home.
While central heating is the ultimate go-to for beating the cold weather, it helps to bundle up your home for those especially icy days. Switch your bedding and opt for sheets made from fleece and flannel. Thick carpets and rugs are also a good buy, as they’ll keep your feet nice and toasty. If changing the home furnishings alone won’t do, bundle yourself up. Wearing multiple layers of clothing means you can keep warm even after turning down the thermostat a notch or two.
All these different fabrics, of course, mean there’s more laundry to be done—which can be daunting with winter garments that require extra care. Instead of puzzling over the best washing cycle for your down jacket or wool scarf, leave the job to a smart washing machine—like one of LG’s ThinQ-enabled models. Just activate the hand wash or delicate cycle on the ThinQ app, and wait a short time for your outfits to look as good as new. The app even sends you a notification when the laundry’s all done, so you know when it’s time to move on to the dryer.
3. How to Boost Your Immune System with Superfoods.
When looking how to boost your immune system in winter, one of the best things that you can do is to fill up on nourishing food to give your body the nutrients it needs to fight off the cold. Fresh, vitamin C-rich citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits should boost your immune system to help ward off the flu. Another key immunity-boosting ingredient is zinc, so always add nuts and whole grains to your grocery list before heading to the store; they’re packed with zinc and plentiful during the cold months.
Once your fridge and pantry are stocked full with those winter superfoods, it’s equally important to ensure they’re still crisp and juicy when you eat them. Keeping track of the food in your freezer is easy with a little help from a smart refrigerator—like an LG WiFi-enabled model. Just connect the fridge to the ThinQ app and set expiration dates for your perishable food items. With smart notifications that remind you when your foods need to be eaten, you’ll be able to relish every bite of your fresh produce as if it was straight from the farm.
4. Break the Sore Throat Cycle.
Along with the flu, a sore throat is another enemy we seem to face every winter. And this is no coincidence; the cold air can dry out your throat, making you feel dehydrated. Make sure to keep the liquids flowing by sipping on some warm chamomile tea, or sitting down to a hearty bowl of hot chicken soup. On a day when a sore throat feels particularly rough and scratchy, enjoy a small teaspoon of honey or, ironically, a cold treat like a Popsicle or ice cube.
Dust is another major contributor to sore throats. Always remember to air out your furniture and bedding, and choose the right cycles to make your linens fresh and clean for every use. For even more protection from dust particles, give your laundry a thorough wash with LG True Steam technology. With deep-cleaning power that removes more than 99% of allergens, washing machines that feature True Steam are a great first defence against throat irritation.1
5. Cosy Up with Your Favourite People and Movies.
When it’s a bit too nippy to brave the cold, there’s nothing wrong with spending your free time at home in comfort—and good company. Creating a warm and inviting entertainment space is the key to keeping spirits high while staying in.
Build a setup that will take all of your shows and Christmas movies to the next level with the perfect LG TV and soundbar combo. Enjoy top-of-the-line sound and image quality with 4K processing that will make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. Whether you’re binge-watching the newest series with your family or catching up on the game, boost your entertainment centre and make your home the place to be when the weather outside is frightful.
While winter approaches with all of its seasonal delights, the cold weather can really dampen your mood. But with the help of these smart solutions, you’ll find it’s never been easier to feel warm, happy and vitalised throughout the festive season.
1 99.9% allergens reduction certified by BAF.