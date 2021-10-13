We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 Sustainable Ways to Celebrate World Food Day
13.10.2021
On October 16, go green in the kitchen for World Food Day by making some mindful changes for better sustainable eating.
World Food Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to commit to a more sustainable lifestyle while making a stand against the unnecessary food production and consumption that continues to harm our planet.
Keeping in mind that our actions are our future, we can all do our part for the cause with a little effort. You’re just a few lifestyle changes away from adopting more mindful eating and cooking habits that can bring a future where food waste is no longer an issue. Here are 4 simple tips to help you get started.
1. Cook more meals at home
One of the easiest sustainable living tips to implement at home is to get into the kitchen more! Unlike dining out or ordering in, cooking at home gives you the power to prepare the perfect portion sizes for you and your family–which means fewer leftovers. One great way to reduce waste is to only cook the food you have at home. When armed with the right recipes, you’ll find putting together a scrumptious meal from random ingredients easier and more satisfying than scrambling to the store for yet another grocery trip.
If you're stuck trying to think of a new recipe to cook up, the easiest place to start is the refrigerator. Get your hands on your favourite go-to ingredients for some fresh ideas. Today's smart refrigerators like LG's Smart InstaView models come with a large touchscreen panel which allows you to look inside the fridge without opening the door, with just two simple taps.
2. Take stock of your food items
When it comes to grocery shopping, buying only as much as you need is key to reducing waste. Take stock of the groceries stored in your fridge and pantry to get a clear idea of which food items you still need to use and which need to be topped up. This helps you from excessive buying–and it goes without saying that less buying equals less waste.
Once you’re aware of the ingredients you’ve got in stock, make sure to use them before they spoil because some will expire before you know it. To keep tabs on all your perishable items, try setting expiration date alerts for your smart fridge on the LG ThinQ app. You’ll have notifications sent straight to your phone, so you can sleep easy knowing that your favourite meal will be on the dinner table before it’s too late.
There also a tonne of apps out there, which are built to help us reduce food waste. If you are in need of a last-minute meal, try looking on apps such as Too Good To Go, which allows restaurants, cafes and bakeries to list leftover food that would otherwise be thrown away. Users can then browse the map for food near them and pick up a ‘magic bag’ for a fraction of the original retail cost.
And if you do find yourself in a situation where you have leftover grocery items that you won’t be able to use up, try listing them on an app like Olio, which is a platform for neighbours to share unwanted food and other items, all for free.
3. Buy ingredients from the local farmers' market...or grow your own
Whether you live in the city or countryside, local farmers' markets are always selling the freshest ingredients–so buy local! Because these markets deliver food straight from a farm to your table, not only is the farmer getting a great deal, but the stuff you buy is fresher and more flavourful than anything you can get from the supermarket. The fresher the produce is, the longer it’ll last–and it’ll be less likely to get thrown away because of spoilage.
But if you’re looking for a more hands-on experience, you could always opt to grow your own produce by dedicating a small plot of land in your back garden to growing veggies and fruit. By doing so, you’ll minimise the environmental impact of mass-scale food production. Having a garden close by also means you can turn inedible food into compost that’ll help your self-produced groceries grow better thanks to healthier soil; you might even discover a new hobby in the process. Plus, you can bring your garden indoors for the upcoming colder seasons with the help of LG’s smart air conditioners, which let you set the optimal home temperature for your plants right from your phone.
4. Go the extra eco mile in the kitchen
Reducing your carbon footprint in the kitchen is a big step towards a sustainable future, since cooking appliances are responsible for most of your home energy consumption. An easy way to optimise your use of energy as you cook is to use kitchen appliances with higher energy efficiency. When shopping for appliances, be sure to check the device’s energy label to see how much energy it consumes on a yearly basis so you can make the best decision.
You could also buy smart appliances from eco-conscious providers like LG ThinQ, because they provide ‘eco’ or ‘energy-saving’ settings that help you minimise energy consumption without having to sacrifice the device’s performance. And by effortlessly connecting such an appliance to a smart-home app with energy-saving features, such as the LG ThinQ app, you can keep your carbon footprint in check with minimal effort.
With these easy-to-follow tips, we can all adopt a more mindful way of preparing and eating our food to help pave the way for a sustainable future.
