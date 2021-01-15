The new lineup includes 10 new 4K and 8K models covering a range of screen sizes. In the flagship 86-inch model, there are almost 30,000 tiny LEDs producing peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones. That might sound like just a lot of big numbers, but what it actually means is that the TV is able to produce incredibly accurate colours as well as exceptional contrast and deeper blacks that create a vibrant picture that is truly immersive.

Combined with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs not only deliver a truly remarkable picture, but no matter what you are watching the action is smooth and natural.

As well as this groundbreaking new range of televisions, LG will showcase the world’s first rollable TV – the LG SIGNATURE OLED R. A combination of innovative technology and clever engineering, it looks like it came straight from the set of a science fiction movie.

Cleverly rolling into a stylish base when not in use, the screen itself is a 65-inch flexible OLED display complete with self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver an incredibly sharp picture.