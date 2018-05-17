FA Cup Final 2018 Preview: Chelsea v Manchester United | LG EXPERIENCE

No way Jose

Standing between the Blues and the glory of an FA Cup victory are their former manager, Jose Mourinho. While their performances might have lacked the spark of the Class of 92-era, the Red Devils’ are still scrapping out wins and have shown the sort of form that could have given them another title – were it not for the superb form of city rivals Manchester City. As United prepare for another Champions League campaign in the autumn, adding the FA Cup to their cabinet would be rich reward for a solid season.

The road to the Wembley final was more straightforward for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, with only their previous away tie at Spurs (also at Wembley) proving a real challenge. Having gone a goal down in the early stages, United bounced back with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera. The win propelled United into a record-equalling 20th FA Cup Final – and the chance to also tie for wins with Arsenal at 13.

Ones to watch

Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku is expected to be fit to face the Blues at Wembley despite an ankle injury suffered during the 2-1 win over Arsenal. United’s top scorer this season has bagged 27 goals in all competitions.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante won the club Player of the Year award this week. Another name linked with a departure this summer, the 27-year-old midfielder made 33 league appearances this season, and scored the only goal of the game in Chelsea’s win over United at last year’s quarter-final stage.

Did you know?

The game will seat the one millionth FA Cup Final attendee at the new Wembley Stadium.

The first FA Cup Final held here following completion of the new venue was the 2007 match, which featured the same finalists as this year – Chelsea and Manchester United.

The countdown is on

As the clock ticks down towards what’s sure to be a classic encounter, fans of the world’s oldest football knockout competition turn their attention to the new Wembley Stadium, where LG is the official digital screen provider.

The FA Cup Final marks the end of the domestic season and has long been one of football’s greatest fixtures. Long may it continue.