Inspiration | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience
A man uses a laptop as assistive technology.

Inspiration

Assistive technology: building accessible homes for everyone

Assistive technology helps people of all abilities. Take a look at how household products can promote inclusivity with easy-to-use adaptive features.

Watching the big game at home is easy with an LG TV and soundbar combo

Inspiration

How to watch the big game with LG TVs and soundbars

Wondering how and where to watch the next big game? Here’s how to catch the action match after match with an immersive LG TV and soundbar set-up.

Choosing the right washing machine makes laundry day fun for the family.

Inspiration

Choosing the right washing machine – your guide

When buying a new washing machine, it can be tough to know which is ‘the one’. LG has something for everyone; no matter your priorities.

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Inspiration

The history of the OLED TV

OLED is the future in entertainment, and LG is continuously innovating to take technology further. Find out more.

The slogan for LG's online exhibition at CES 2021 with the Las Vegas skyline in the background

Inspiration

LG at CES 2021: Innovative products making everyday life easier

Discover why LG's online exhibition at CES 2021 is set to cause a stir thanks to a range of innovative products and exclusive services.

LG's OLED transparent display was on show at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

Make your signage shine with LG OLED displays

Turn heads with signage using ultra-bright, lightweight, and flexible LG OLED displays.

Need Christmas gift ideas? Look no further than LG! | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

LG Christmas gift ideas

LG’s Christmas guide has something for everyone, whether you are wanting something practical, innovative or completely unique.

Essentials

Tech that improves your daily life

tv.png

TV

Explore
audio.png

Audio

Explore
tone-free.png

Wireless Earbuds

Explore
instaview.png

InstaView

Explore
washing-machine.png

Washing

Explore
styler.png

Styler

Explore
laptops.png

Laptops

Explore
monitors.png

Monitors

Explore
beamers.png

Beamers

Explore
