LG @ IFA 2018 : Keynote speech - Evolve, Connect & Open with AI innovation | LG EXPERIENCE

On creating an eco-system to achieve openness, LG are looking beyond their own products to create a better world. “The world has become far too complex and far too diverse for any one company to be able to meet all the different demands of our customers,” Park said. “Our philosophy is to provide the best AI experience, whether it comes from our own or from an external partner’s solution.

“LG’s latest offering for this open eco-system of partnerships is webOS, our operating system for smart products. We decided to open-source because we believe that webOS is great,and it can be even greater as an open platform.

“It works well with our own ThinQ AI platform as well as Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa and OCF specifications, which means it is compatible with products from hundreds of other brands.

“webOS can also connect with other platforms like robots and connected or driverless cars. So we can use it to integrate all those different services.”