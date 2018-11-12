For the uninitiated, here’s our guide to everything you need to know about the game, its players and what to expect on and off the field.

As the English FA’s official digital screen partner, LG is proud to support the Three Lions on their quest for Nations League glory this season





What is the Nations League?

Having begun in 2021, The Nations League includes all 55 UEFA national football teams and replaces the traditional international friendly format, to ensure all games are fiercely competitive - with all teams having something to play for.





How does the Nations League work?

Each country is placed into one of four tiers, based on their current UEFA ranking and each tier is split into four leagues - A, B, C and D - made up of three or four teams. The teams in each league will play each other home and away. The team that wins from each group is promoted to a higher league and the team finishing bottom of each group is relegated to a lower league, except in the lowest tier (D).

The four teams who win their respective League A groups will then qualify for the knockout finals, semi-finals, final and third-place play-off – to decide the Nations League winner.