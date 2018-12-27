AI TV I LG | LG EXPERIENCE

How do I control my AI TV?

As we’ve explained, AI technology recognises your voice. To make it happen you need to speak into your TV remote; the LG Magic Remote. Simply press the ‘microphone button’ to get started. Google only listens to what you’re saying when the microphone button on the remote is held down.

Controlling your smart home

Thermostats and light bulbs are among a new generation of smart home products than can be controlled over your home Wi-Fi. You can also control compatible products from your TV – for example, turning up the heating or dimming the lights. Simply say ‘dim the living room lights’ to set the mood for movie night.

Which LG TVs have AI?

All 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs are powered by ThinQ AI and Google Assistant.

See AI TV for yourself

You can see LG AI TV in real life with a demo at your nearest Currys. In-store experts will happily talk you through the technology in general, and also any specific areas you want to explore.

Find out more about AI TV on LG OLED and Super UHD