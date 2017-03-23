Get Creative with the LG G6 Camera | LG EXPERIENCE

The technology behind smartphone camera is advancing each day, and LG continues to lead the way with the LG G6. LG has always focused on the development of smartphone camera, as part of its heritage. Past innovations have included Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, allowing for clearer images. It was first introduced on the G2, and since further enhanced. LG also introduced Laser Auto Focus on the G3, a revolutionary industry-first technology that uses a laser beam to achieve the perfect focus. With these and many other past innovations, you can be sure that the camera on the LG G6 is going to continue to lead the trend.

A key focus for LG when developing the LG G6 was balance. Rather than focusing on a single camera feature, LG ensured that all areas would work together seamlessly. Components such as Megapixels, sensor, lens, software and hardware strike a perfect balance that ensures every element of the camera is in sync. This balance is also achieved by combining the best features of the G series and V series into the LG G6.