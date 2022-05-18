What (and what not) to refrigerate

Cold air circulates best in a fridge that is not over-crowded, so keeping shelves clear will both help your food last longer and save energy. So what foods do and don’t need to be kept in the fridge?

Let’s start with the essentials. Items like eggs, preserves and relishes do not have to be refrigerated, but it can help them last longer if you won’t be using them quickly. Many refrigerator doors come equipped with an egg tray, although this is an area where the temperature can fluctuate widely. This is not the case, however, with LG’s DoorCooling™ technology which ensures all parts of your fridge are evenly cooled.

Easy-to-spoil foods like meat and fish should always be stored in the fridge. Certain fruits and vegetables like onions and tomatoes, avocado and bananas are better kept unrefrigerated.

The temperature of your kitchen and the amount of time between purchase and consumption obviously has a bearing on where you will store many foodstuffs. Apples, citrus fruit and berries will last longer if refrigerated. Returning strawberries, raspberries and blueberries to room temperature before consumption will enhance their flavour, so think ahead for best results.