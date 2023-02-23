With so many options on the market, choosing the best TV for sports can be difficult. Here are a few key features to keep in mind. The best TV for sports should deliver lightning-fast motion, vibrant picture quality and enough processing power to produce a high refresh rate.

When it comes to sound and picture performance, OLED evo TVs offer:

Sharp details , even from wide angles

, even from wide angles Up to 20% more luminosity and brightness 1

Smoother motion and less image distortion

Automatic, AI-controlled picture and sound adjustment

Read on ahead for our guide to the best TVs for watching sports and all the specs you should be looking out for.





The best TV for sports uses Brightness Booster

Throughout the most popular sporting events around the world, millions of people prefer to stay glued to their TV screens as they watch all the drama unfold. But to truly appreciate the staggering speed, the beautiful athleticism and the frankly terrifying impact faced by the best players in every league, you need a television that can transform your viewing experience and make everyone feel like part of the action.