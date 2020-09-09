Introducing LSAA | Advanced LG LED signage | LG UK | LG EXPERIENCE

Introducing LSAA – the most advanced LG LED signage

Whether it’s in the boardroom as you deliver a deal-breaking presentation or on a huge outdoor screen showcasing Black Friday offers, LED signage solutions can transform your business.

Now at LG we have launched our most innovative digital signage yet.

The new LG LSAA packs 4K resolution and AI-powered picture quality into a single, easy-to-assemble LED display.

LG is one of the leading digital signage solution providers. With the new LSAA screens, we build on this pedigree to deliver an even better experience for your business.