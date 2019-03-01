MWC 2019: Nine mobile features to get excited about | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MWC 2019: Nine mobile features to get excited about
By James W. 01.03.2019
From 5G and advanced LG ThinQ artificial intelligence, to Hand ID, LG’s latest mobile phones are here.
Mobile World Congress 2019 was a huge event for LG. The company revealed new smartphones with revolutionary technology and advanced artificial intelligence to make your life easier and more enjoyable.
LG’s showing at MWC was led by the stunning new G8S ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G smartphones, which both boast advanced LG ThinQ AI, while the latter's super-fast 5G capabilities will take you into the smartphone fast lane.
Here’s a quick rundown of the most exciting new technologies to come from LG at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
LG Dual Screen
Along with the revolutionary new V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone, you can now get an attachable flip-cover with a second display inside. When attached, the phone’s Android operating system appears on both displays, unlocking exciting new features.
Because two phones are of course better than one, you can use the dual screen for a multitude of tasks. For example, you can watch a movie on the flip-case display while scrolling Twitter or checking your email on the display of the V50 ThinQ 5G itself. You can also use the flip-case display as a control pad while gaming, or a keyboard while writing a message.
And if you need a sleeker phone while you’re on the run, just disconnect and take off with your super thin and stylish V50 ThinQ 5G by itself.
5G support
5G is without doubt the smartphone story of 2019, and LG blazed a trail at Mobile World Congress with the launch of the V50 ThinQ 5G, their first 5G-enabled handset. With this phone, you’ll be ready to connect to the first ultra-fast 5G networks, for blisteringly quick download speeds and low latency multiplayer gaming.
LG is preparing to partner with mobile carriers the world over to bring their 5G networks to customers in 2019 and beyond. With 5G download speeds expected to be measured in Gigabits rather than Megabits, the mobile networks will be hundreds of times faster than what’s currently available from 4G.
Lower latency
While fast download speeds are all well and good, 5G networks used by LG smartphones will also bring major improvements to latency, which is the time it takes a download to get started.
You can think of latency as the time between tapping the screen of your smartphone, and the movie beginning to play, or the shot being fired in a video game.
Simply put, lower latency means things happen more quickly. The 5G networks which the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is compatible with will have a target latency of one millisecond, around 50 times faster than what today’s 4G networks can manage.
LG ThinQ
It’s one thing for artificial intelligence to help when you ask it to, but what about an AI that proactively acts on your behalf? That’s where LG ThinQ comes in, an advanced artificial intelligence from LG which learns your behaviour and automatically adjusts device and appliance settings to suit your every need, without you even asking.
Hooking up to LG’s smart home appliances, LG ThinQ technology in LG’s new smartphones learns your needs and preferences, then suggests ways to help you be more efficient with your household chores.
For example, if you open your fridge and find you’re running low on eggs, you can ask the AI to order more. AI recognises who is speaking by the sound of their voice, then places an order based on what they’ve bought in the past. Or, LG ThinQ AI could also suggest ordering takeaway pizza when it sees your football team is playing later that day.
Air Motion
Sometimes you can’t just reach out and touch the screen of your smartphone. You might be driving, or cooking in the kitchen and have food on your hands. This is where LG’s new AirMotion technology can help, by letting you interact with your smartphone with a simple hand gesture.
Motions can be configured to perform common tasks, like opening your favourite social media application to check on your feeds, or controlling music playback. Now, with LG AirMotion technology, your favourite playlist can be started with a wave of your hand.
Video creation
The Real 3D depth camera in the new LG G8S ThinQ is perfect for shooting high-quality video with special effects like slow-motion footage set to cinematic soundtracks. There’s also a manual mode for content creators to produce unique, stylised footage for their YouTube channels.
LG invited a group of social media influencers to test out these new features on the show floor at Mobile World Congress.
3D camera
Using an advanced time-of-flight (ToF) sensor, the front camera of the new LG G8S ThinQ can accurately map its surroundings, helping you take better selfies and using your face for biometric authentication.
ToF sensors work by projecting infrared light onto their surroundings, then recording the time each beam of light takes to bounce back and return to the sensor. The further away the object, the more time the light takes to return; using this data, the phone can build up a highly accurate model of whatever you point the selfie camera at.
For photography, this means improved portrait mode selfies with accurate background blur - also known as the bokeh effect produced by SLR cameras. But more than that, ToF data can also be used to scan and recognise your face, then use this as a form of biometric security, or for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.
Hand ID
Not only can you unlock the LG G8S ThinQ by merely looking at it, a new feature called Hand ID gives you the power to unlock your phone with a wave of your hand.
Briefly showing the phone your open palm allows it to scan the pattern of your veins - which are unique to each and every person.
With this technology, you can now unlock your LG smartphone without a PIN or password, and while your face is obscured - such as when wearing a scarf or sunglasses. Just lift your hand, and the same 3D scanning system used to identify your face can recognise you by the patterns of veins under your skin. Unlocking your LG G8S ThinQ now truly feels like living in the future.
Sleek and thin designs
Finally, despite packing in a whole host of groundbreaking features, LG’s new G8S ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G smartphones are as thin as ever, bringing powerful new technologies like 5G networking in a sleek, thin design which looks great and is comfortable to hold.
The V50 ThinQ 5G in particular has an under glass screen so the back is completely flat and the camera on the inside rather than out, offering extra protection.
Life's Good!