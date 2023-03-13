Reinvent your space with a TV that looks like art | LG EXPERIENCE

If you prefer to prioritise size and are seeking the biggest possible screen, then there are 77-inch TVs and 83-inch TVs in the LG OLED evo range. This line is also great if you are seeking a television that improves your gaming experience or want to build your own home cinema.

Another consideration is the cost. There is a huge array of choice for standard televisions, with something to suit every budget. However, if you want a top-tier model that ensures the picture quality and is assured to impress every visitor to your home, then the Easel and Posé are certain to deliver.





Pros

The Easel and Posé boast a unique, minimalist design that can transform any room

that can transform any room Both have customisable features that can turn the TV into a work of art

They are extremely thin and can sit flush to a wall with no gap

Smart TV features provide a range of enhanced capabilities, such as voice assistant, streaming options and a wealth of AI technology

OLED evo ensures incredible picture performance and contrast thanks to perfect black production

The sound quality is unmatched, helping you to become truly immersed in the content





Cons

The unique design and top-of-line features come at a higher cost

come at a higher cost These TVs that look like art can blend into any space. But, there are fewer size options, with the 42” OLED Posé model the smallest and the 65” OLED Easel the biggest





What else do I need to consider?

There are a few points you should keep in mind if you want to add a TV that looks like art to your home.





Viewing distance

It is important to think about the viewing distance to avoid eye strain. As these TVs are 4K then there is a simple formula to follow to discover the perfect distance. Simply use 2.1cm of viewing distance for every inch of the diagonal screen size, so for a 65” screen you would need to be around 1.6m away.





Viewing angle

Viewing angle should also come into consideration, fortunately all OLED TVs feature an impressively wide viewing angle of around 70 degrees from the centre. This means that you won’t notice any difference in colours or brightness.

The viewing angle may also affect where the TV is placed within the room. Fortunately, both TVs can be wall mounted, while the Posé can free stand and the Easel can lean against any wall.





Soundbar connectivity

These OLED art TVs sound great on their own, but you may also want to connect your TV to a soundbar or sound system. This has been made simple through LG Sound Sync, which uses Bluetooth technology to wirelessly connect your television and sync the audio between devices.

Both of these framed TVs can be mounted to the wall, so you can add a large soundbar without disrupting the aesthetic. But, if you want to use the stand instead for an even more artful feel, you can consider opting for a cleverly placed compact soundbar. There are plenty of ways to achieve an even bigger sound without stealing the spotlight.