Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Setting up your soundbar LG

05.02.2019

lg-magzine-set-up-sound-bar-1.jpg

Soundbars are the easiest way to boost your audio experience and bring the cinema and the stadium into your home. Get set up with your new soundbar – or find the right one for you – with our short soundbar video guides below.

How to set up your room

So, you’ve chosen and purchased your perfect soundbar. Now it’s at home, the first thing to do is work out whereabouts in the room you will put it. Here are three top tips on setting up your room:

1.    Position it correctly: Place the soundbar at ear height and clear the path of books, magazines or other objects getting in the way of the sound flow.

2.    Experiment with subwoofer: Place your subwoofer – the separate box that delivers bass sound – in different areas of the room ‘til you find the best sound.

3.    Sort your seating: Sitting too close to the soundbar or too far from your rear speakers can reduce the quality of the sound.

Watch the video

How to connect your soundbar

Connecting a soundbar to a TV is easy. Your soundbar connects to your TV either wirelessly or through a single cable. Designed to sit below your TV, the soundbar can be either wall mounted or placed on a cabinet. You can even complement it with additional rear speakers to create true home cinema surround sound.

Watch the video

Choosing the right soundbar

If you’re yet to decide on your soundbar, LG has a broad selection to suit different tastes and budgets. Many of our soundbars are designed for specific LG TVs to make your life easier, while we also boast flagship models with the best of Dolby Atmos® built-in.


Find your perfect soundbar for…


Movies

Feel car chases and atmospheric effects unfold around you with the 360° sound bubble of Dolby Atmos®

Gaming

Get right in the game. Sense every approaching footstep and distant noise with the object-based audio of Dolby Atmos®

Sport

Surround yourself with the roar of the crowd and the thwack of the ball. Experience football in 360° sound with Dolby Atmos®


Want to know more? Get the lowdown at the LG Love Good Soundbars site dedicated to TV audio and find the perfect model for you.

Previous

Tech in your LG TV
 

Next

MWC 2019: Nine mobile features to get excited about