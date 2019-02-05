How to set up your room

So, you’ve chosen and purchased your perfect soundbar. Now it’s at home, the first thing to do is work out whereabouts in the room you will put it. Here are three top tips on setting up your room:

1. Position it correctly: Place the soundbar at ear height and clear the path of books, magazines or other objects getting in the way of the sound flow.

2. Experiment with subwoofer: Place your subwoofer – the separate box that delivers bass sound – in different areas of the room ‘til you find the best sound.

3. Sort your seating: Sitting too close to the soundbar or too far from your rear speakers can reduce the quality of the sound.

Watch the video