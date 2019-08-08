LG Homebrew at IFA 2019: Brewing beer smartly | LG EXPERIENCE

Have you ever dreamed of brewing your own beer? Or is that a ridiculous question with an obvious answer? Because for most beer enthusiasts, amateur or otherwise, the idea of pouring a refreshing pint of their very own brew is what dreams are made of.

Turning this dream into a reality can be tricky though, which is why many people are put off the idea of brewing their own beer at home. After all, to create a brilliantly tasting beer yourself, you need a beautifully balanced blend of ingredients, a lot of patience and all the right equipment. And it is these challenges which have made homebrewing an expensive, time-consuming and altogether difficult process.

But take heart, because things might be about to get a lot easier. At IFA, LG is looking at how we can change the future of homebrewing with the LG Homebrew – with state-of-the-art technology that makes brewing your own premium quality beer from the comfort of your own home fast and simple.

It’s just a concept product for now, but if you can’t make it to IFA, here’s how it works, and why it showcases the limitless boundaries of smart technology.





Automated beer brewing (yes really).

With the Homebrew you can sit back, relax and near-enough let the beer brewing take care of itself. Simply place your single-use capsules - of either malt or yeast, hop oil and flavouring - into the machine which will automate the entire beer brewing process - from carbonation and ageing, right through to serving and cleaning. The only thing you really need to commit to doing is drinking it. But how hard can that be?