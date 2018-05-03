LG’s Eco-City show garden: Getting to Know the Designer, Hay Joung Hwang | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Eco-City show garden: Getting to Know the Designer, Hay Joung Hwang
03.05.2018
Following the successful collaboration in 2016, LG has once again partnered with award-winning landscape architect Hay Joung Hwang to create the ‘Eco-City’ show garden for the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show 2018.
LG established a partnership with designer Hay Joung Hwang two years ago, where together we created the LG Smart Garden - which went on to win a Silver Gilt Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show 2016. This year, LG returns to the iconic show with renewed innovation to present an Eco-City garden which reimagines inner-city living while helping combat air-pollution and improve well-being, beautifully crafted and designed with Hay.
Originally from South Korea, Hay moved to the UK in 2006 where she studied garden design at Nottingham Trent university taking on floristry courses to familiarise herself with plants and flowers. She then went on to train as a Landscape Architect at the University of Sheffield where she obtained the skills to eventually establish her own company Hay Designs in 2014. The work her company has undertaken since has ranged from large gardens and parks open to the public, to smaller private gardens. Some of Hay’s previous work has included creating a garden for the International Garden Festival at Chaumont-Sur-Loire in France as well as one for the Seoul Garden Festival in Korea.
Despite the scale and complexity of the work they do, Hay Designs remains a small practice with three landscape architects and designers that work under the direction of Hay, who herself is closely involved with each project, and has taken the lead on the pioneering LG Eco-City garden.
With a bachelor’s degree in interior design from South Korea and her plethora of knowledge and experience in landscape architecture, Hay’s philosophy behind every project incorporates bringing together traditionalism with modernism, synergising with our key objectives. For the Eco-City garden, her design utilizes innovative technology to address environmental issues posed by contemporary lifestyles.
We’re delighted to partner with Hay again in 2018, and can’t wait to see the garden come to life.