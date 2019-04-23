What’s the main difference between OLED and LED?

Most new TVs will have an LED screen. Sometimes referred to as LCD and NanoCell, they are all based on the same screen technology – though NanoCell is vastly superior to standard LED.

While both LED and OLED TVs offer 4K and HD resolution, the main difference is in the way the screens are made and how they create their display.

OLED is a completely different type of screen technology – widely regarded by TV experts as the pinnacle of picture quality. LG has been a pioneer of OLED for several years, and it has since grown in popularity among other manufacturers.



