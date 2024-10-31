We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Best Budget PC Monitors
Budget-Friendly Monitors: Find the Best Low-Cost LG PC Monitor for Your Needs
Looking for a budget-friendly monitor that doesn't compromise on quality? Whether you're a gamer, a professional, or someone who needs a reliable screen for daily tasks, we've got you covered. In this guide, we'll explore the best low-cost PC monitors on the market in LG product ranges, including what features to look for, and how to choose the right one for your needs.
This article will consider:
· Top budget-friendly monitors available.
· Features to look for in a low-cost monitor.
· Tips for choosing the best budget monitor for your needs.
LG’s Best Budget-Friendly Monitors: Our Top Picks
When choosing a low-cost monitor, it’s important to look for one that has the right features for your needs. Whether using it for office work, entertainment or gaming, the monitor you choose should be based on your personal preferences and the features important to you.
Take a look at our top picks for best budget friendly monitors that LG offers.
Best Overall Low-Cost PC Monitor: LG 27MR400-B
The LG 27-inch Full HD IPS Display Monitor offers an immersive experience for an optimised work environment. Its convenient tilt adjustments and 3-side slim bezel design makes it seamlessly blend into your workspace.
Its Reader Mode adjusts the colour temperature and luminance of the display, creating a suitable and more comfortable viewing experience for reading on a monitor. Meanwhile, Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, contributing to a more comfortable working environment.
Best Budget Gaming Monitor: LG 27GS60F-B
The LG 27-inch UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor is designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience. With a 180Hz refresh rate for ultra-fluid gameplay and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ technology to minimize tearing and stuttering, this monitor ensures smooth and flawless visuals. It supports sRGB 99% (typical) and HDR10, offering high-fidelity colours and enhanced contrast that bring game environments to life as intended by the developers. The combination of advanced synchronization and vibrant colour accuracy makes this monitor an ideal choice for gamers looking for immersive and seamless performance.DR10 colour creates hi-resolution images that are clearer, smoother and has reduced screen tearing .
These LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors eliminate image lag and aid faster response times thanks to the IPS 1ms response time which largely enhances competitive gaming experiences, as well as improving reaction time in high stakes games.
The UltraGear™ gaming monitors have an adjustable base and a borderless design, which offers comfortable gaming sessions and comes with a black stabiliser that improves visibility in darker scenes, giving gamers a competitive advantage.
Best Budget TV Monitor for Office Use: LG 24TQ520S-PZ
Combining the dual functionalities of a TV and a monitor, the LG 23.6-inch HD Ready LED TV Monitor, is a versatile addition to your space. Featuring Smart webOS connectivity, built-in tuner and Bluetooth pairing, you can watch your favourite movies, shows and stream content without the need for other devices.
Cinema Mode captures important moments in dark scenes, ensuring better visibility and the built-in stereo speakers ensure immersive sound quality.
This wall mountable monitor TV has flexible installation options that can be fit into any space. The LG HD Ready LED TV monitor is ideal for office use, giving you better visuals and images of your work.
How to Choose the Best LG Low-Cost PC Monitor
When choosing a monitor on a budget, you can still find a great monitor with features that are most important to you.
Based on your personal preference and what you use it for, you can evaluate a monitor and get the one most suited for your needs. Look for these features when you are buying a monitor:
Resolution: Display Quality
Resolution is the number of pixels that is contained in an image. The higher the resolution, the higher the clarity and sharpness of your monitor. With high resolutions, you get better detail, especially if you need large screens. The ideal resolution for you will depend on what you will be using the monitor for. Here are our recommended resolutions for various usages.
Recommended Resolution for Different Uses:
For everyday use, office work and general gaming:
· 1080p Full HD is an ideal choice for office use and general gaming. Providing higher sharpness and accurate colours, it offers twice the image quality than normal HD displays.
· 1440p (Quad HD) are preferred for immersive gaming and professional work like graphic design as it provides a sharper image than FHD monitors.
· 4K (Ultra HD) is best for video editing or professional gaming as this provides a resolution higher than that of a Full HD display, with clearer images and colours.
Best Budget Resolution: LG 27MP60GP-B
The LG 27-inch Full HD IPS Display is a great low-cost option for both office use and general gaming. It features reader mode and Flicker Safe technology that improves eye comfort and reduces blue light emissions. The AMD FreeSync™ technology allows for fluid movement in high resolution images.
Refresh Rate: Best for Gaming
The refresh rate on a screen refers to the time it takes to refresh to create a new image. The faster it does this, the smoother image you get, with reduced input lag. A higher refresh rate can make a big difference for gaming.
Refresh Rates Suitable for General Use and Gaming
· A 60Hz refresh rate is ideal for everyday use and provides a smooth and clean image for movies.
· 120Hz and above refresh rates are recommended for an immersive gaming experience and reduces image blurring.
· 144Hz and 165Hz are best for competitive gaming, providing fluid motion and reduced lag.
Best Refresh Rate Monitor: LG 27GQ50F-B
The LG UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor is equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for elevating your gameplay experience. The 1ms fast response time enables smoother gameplay, giving players a competitive edge over opponents.
Best Panel Type (under £100): LG 27MP60GP-B
The LG 27-inch Full HS IPS Display Monitor with IPS panel technology has better response rates, improved colour reproduction and can be viewed at wider angles.
Connectivity: Essential Ports and Future-Proofing
· Ports and Connectivity
When you have multiple devices like monitors, speakers and wireless devices, it is essential that these can be easily connected to each other, to ensure the best all-round audio-visual experience. To ensure this, check that your monitor has multiple ports like HDMI, USB aswell as Bluetooth.
· Monitors made for the future
Technology keeps evolving. To future-proof your device, ensure that your monitor is compatible with the latest technology and can be upgraded easily to support future versions and software updates.
Budget Monitors with Best Connectivity: LG 24TQ520S-PZ
Enjoy the LG 23.6-inch HD Ready LED TV Monitor as both a monitor and a TV. With a variety of connectivity options available, like AirPlay, ScreenShare, HDMI and Bluetooth, you can easily share your external content directly to the monitor.
Top Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Budget Monitor
· Change the pre-set display settings and adjust them to your comfort for optimal display.
· Keep your monitor clean and wipe with a microfibre cloth.
· Use the right accessories like anti-glare glasses or screen protectors so you are comfortable.
· Make sure that you set the monitor up at a comfortable height and distance.
Budget Monitor FAQs
What is the best budget monitor for gaming?
The LG UltraGear™ 27-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor is an ideal choice if you’re after an affordable monitor that doesn’t compromise on performance. With a refresh rate of 180Hz and 1ms fast response time, this monitor offers fluid gaming motion suitable for professional gamers.
Are cheap monitors worth it?
Budget-friendly monitors can often be an excellent choice, depending on your specific needs and available budget. If you don't require the premium display quality, advanced features, or extremely high refresh rates found in top-tier monitors, a more cost-effective option can provide a great balance between performance and value.