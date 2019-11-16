Getting the most out of your OLED TV | LG EXPERIENCE

There is no doubt that OLED televisions have revolutionised the home entertainment landscape, but as a relatively new form of technology, consumers are not always aware of the numerous benefits to owning an LG OLED TV.

So just what is this premium panel OLED technology and what sets it aside from its rivals? Standing for 'Organic Light Emitting Diode' – the OLED acronym describes the panels that emit their own light when an electric current is passed through, whereas an LCD display requires an external backlight for brightness.

It may sound somewhat technical, but the difference is clear for all to see. OLED televisions offer better image quality thanks to darker blacks and brighter highlights and faster response times. The refresh rate is around 1,000 times faster than a standard LED-backlit LCD panel making it ideal for gamers and home cinema enthusiasts.

The advantages also go beyond the static image, with the technology inside an LG OLED TV fitting into flexible displays, frames that are just a few millimetres in depth and ultimately weighing much less than standard televisions.

So, if you are trying to discover how to get the most from your LG OLED TV, check out these handy tips below.





1. Positioning

Such is the clarity of the image on LG OLED TVs that even sitting close to the screen will not affect the quality of the picture. Equally, the viewing angle has been substantially improved. But this does not mean that distance does not matter.

In order to get the very best viewing experience there is a simple formula to follow. Simply find out the diagonal screen measurement and then sit roughly two times that distance away. Therefore, if you have a 55” OLED TV then you should sit around 2.7 metres away or for a 70” then the prime position is 3.6 metres away.

By following this guide you’ll not only avoid straining your eyes and getting irritating headaches, but also have the best possible view of your favourite film or TV show.