HELPFUL HINTS
LG Dishwasher Maintenance Guide
Photo by LG
Keeping your LG dishwasher in top condition ensures it runs smoothly and efficiently, giving you sparkling clean dishes every time. In this guide, we’ll walk you through essential maintenance steps, troubleshooting tips, and general advice to keep your dishwasher performing at its best.
Importance of Regular Dishwasher Maintenance
Regular maintenance helps your dishwasher operate efficiently and extend its lifespan. Over time, food particles, grease, and soap scum can build up, reducing performance and causing issues. By following routine maintenance, you can enhance your dishwasher's cleaning power and avoid costly repairs.
This guide will cover:
· How to clean your dishwasher
· Cleaning the LG dishwasher drain
· Troubleshooting common issues
· General maintenance tips
Following these guidelines will help keep your dishwasher running efficiently.
How to Clean Your Dishwasher
Photo by LG
Tired of finding bits of food on your clean glasses? Keeping your LG dishwasher clean is key to getting spotless dishes every time. Here’s how to do it:
Empty the Dishwasher:
Take out all the dishes and racks so you can reach every corner. If your racks need a refresh, soak them in a bath of hot soapy water for 15-20 minutes, then scrub off any residue with a brush or cloth.
Clean the Filter:
Remove the filter and rinse it under warm water to get rid of all the gunk. Use a soft brush for stubborn bits. In LG dishwashers, the filter is typically at the bottom. You might need to remove the bottom rack to access it. Some models have multiple filters, including a main filter and a secondary filter near the spray arm or in the back. Check your dishwasher's manual for specific instructions.
Find your LG dishwasher manual.
Wipe Down the Interior:
Grab a damp cloth and some mild antibacterial or kitchen spray. Wipe down the walls, door, and gasket, making sure to reach all the nooks and crannies. For greasy spots, use a bit of washing-up liquid and rinse with a wet cloth to avoid extra bubbles in your next load. Keep it simple, clean, and fresh!
Clean the Spray Arms:
Detach the spray arms and rinse them under warm water. Use a toothpick or small brush to clear any clogged holes. This step is essential for maintaining optimal water flow and ensuring your dishes come out gleaming and spotless.
To detach the bottom spray arm, hold it and twist the central nut or clip counterclockwise. Some models may have a snap-fit mechanism, so gently pull up to release it.
For the upper spray arm, locate the securing nut or clip where it connects to the rack. Twist counterclockwise or press the release tabs to remove it.
To reattach the arms, align them with their original position and twist the central nut or clip clockwise until secure. Ensure they are firmly attached and can rotate freely.
Always refer to your LG dishwasher’s manual for specific instructions, as designs may vary between models.
Run a Cleaning Cycle:
Place a dishwasher-safe cup filled with white vinegar on the top rack and run a hot water cycle. Close the dishwasher door and turn it on.
Select the appropriate cleaning cycle. Many LG dishwashers have a specific “Machine Clean” cycle. If your model doesn’t have this, select the hottest and longest cycle available, such as the “Sanitise” or “Heavy” cycle.
This will help break down grease and eliminate odours.
Deodorise with Baking Soda:
After the vinegar cycle, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and run a short hot water cycle. This will help freshen and brighten the interior.
By following these steps regularly, you can ensure your LG dishwasher keeps your dishes sparkling clean and running efficiently.
Tips for removing hard water deposits and soap scum
Hard water deposits and soap scum can affect your dishwasher's performance and leave your dishes looking less than perfect. Here are some tips to help you tackle these common issues and keep your dishwasher running nicely:
· Use White Vinegar: Pour a cup of white vinegar into a dishwasher-safe bowl and place it on the top rack of an empty dishwasher. Run a hot water cycle. The vinegar will help dissolve hard water deposits and remove soap scum.
· Baking Soda Rinse: After the vinegar cycle, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher. Run a short, hot water cycle. Baking soda will help neutralise odours and remove any remaining residue, leaving your dishwasher fresh and clean.
· Citric Acid Solution: Use a commercial dishwasher cleaner containing citric acid or dissolve a few tablespoons of citric acid powder in a dishwasher-safe container filled with water. Place it on the top rack and run a hot water cycle. Citric acid is effective at breaking down mineral deposits and soap scum.
· Regular Maintenance: Regularly clean the dishwasher’s filter, spray arms, and interior surfaces to prevent build-up. Wipe down the door gasket and edges with a damp cloth to remove any debris.
· Use Rinse Aid: Use a rinse aid in your dishwasher to help reduce mineral deposits on your dishes and inside the dishwasher. It aids in better drying and prevents spots and streaks.
Cleaning the LG Dishwasher Drain
Keeping the drain of your LG dishwasher clean is essential for optimal performance. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Ensure your dishwasher is completely turned off and unplugged from the power source for safety.
Step 2: Pull out the bottom rack to access the dishwasher drain.
Step 3: The drain filter is usually found at the bottom of the dishwasher. It may be covered by a mesh filter or screen. Gently twist and pull out the filter. In some models, you might need to remove additional screws or clips to access the drain filter.
Step 4: Rinse the filter under warm running water to remove debris and food particles. Use a soft brush to scrub away any stubborn bits.
Common causes of the dishwasher not cleaning properly
Photo by LG
Even the best dishwashers can sometimes have hiccups. Here are some common
causes of poor cleaning performance and how you can easily fix them:
Clogged Spray Arms
Cause: Food particles and debris can clog the spray arms, preventing water from reaching all the dishes.
Solution: Remove and clean the spray arms regularly. Use a toothpick or small brush to clear any clogged holes and ensure optimal water flow.
Improper Loading
Cause: Overloading or incorrectly loading the dishwasher can block water flow and prevent dishes from being cleaned properly.
Solution: Follow the loading guidelines in your dishwasher’s manual. Ensure that dishes are not blocking the spray arms and that items are placed correctly for maximum water exposure.
Detergent Issues
Cause: Using the wrong type or amount of detergent can affect cleaning performance. Hard water can also reduce the effectiveness of some detergents.
Solution: Use a high-quality detergent recommended for your dishwasher. Adjust the amount based on the load size and water hardness. Consider using a rinse aid to improve results.
Filter Blockages
Cause: A dirty or clogged filter can restrict water flow and reduce cleaning efficiency.
Solution: Clean the filter regularly. Remove it from the dishwasher, rinse it under warm water, and scrub away any debris with a soft brush.
Low Water Temperature
Cause: Dishwashers need hot water to clean effectively. If the water temperature is too low, it can affect performance.
Solution: Ensure your water heater is set to at least 49°C (120°F). Run hot water in the sink before starting the dishwasher to ensure hot water is available immediately.
Hard Water Deposits
Cause: Mineral deposits from hard water can build up and affect the dishwasher’s performance.
Solution: Use a dishwasher cleaner or a cup of white vinegar on the top rack and run a hot water cycle to remove deposits. Consider installing a water softener if you have consistently hard water.
When to Seek Professional Help
If you’ve tried the above solutions and your dishwasher still isn’t performing well, it may be time to seek professional help. Contact a qualified technician if you notice:
· Persistent clogs or drainage issues
· Unusual noises during operation
· Leaks or water pooling inside or outside the dishwasher
· Error codes or malfunctioning controls
General Dishwasher Maintenance Tips
Photo by LG
1. Clean Regularly
Wipe down the interior, door gasket, and edges with a damp cloth to remove debris and prevent mould and mildew.
2. Run Empty Cycles
Periodically run an empty cycle with a dishwasher cleaner or vinegar to remove build-up and odours.
3. Check for Blockages
Regularly inspect and clean the filters, spray arms, and drain to ensure there are no blockages.
4. Use the Right Products
Always use detergents, rinse aids, and cleaners recommended for your LG dishwasher.
5. Inspect Seals and Gaskets
Check the door seals and gaskets for wear and tear. Replace them if necessary to prevent leaks.
By following these tips, you can keep your LG dishwasher running smoothly, ensuring every dish comes out spotless. We understand that dealing with dishwasher issues can be frustrating, but a little maintenance goes a long way in keeping things hassle-free.
Recommended maintenance schedule
Keeping your LG dishwasher in top shape is easy with a regular maintenance routine. Here's a simple schedule to follow:
Weekly Maintenance
Clean the Filter: Remove and rinse the filter under warm water to prevent food particles from building up.
Wipe Down the Door and Gasket: Use a damp cloth to clean around the door edges and gasket to keep it sealing properly.
Monthly Maintenance
Run a Cleaning Cycle: Use a dishwasher cleaner or a cup of white vinegar on the top rack and run a hot water cycle to remove grease, grime, and odours.
Check the Spray Arms: Remove the spray arms and clean any clogged holes with a toothpick or small brush to ensure optimal water flow.
Quarterly Maintenance
Inspect the Seals and Gaskets: Check the door seals and gaskets for any signs of wear and replace them if necessary.
Deep Clean the Interior: Wipe down the interior walls, racks, and door with a mild detergent and water solution to keep everything looking and functioning like new.
Tips for Extending the Lifespan of Your Dishwasher
Photo by LG
A few simple habits can make a big difference in how long your dishwasher lasts:
Use High-Quality Detergents
Choose detergents recommended for your LG dishwasher to avoid residue build-up and ensure efficient cleaning.
Avoid Overloading
Properly load your dishwasher to allow water to reach all items, preventing strain on the machine and ensuring all dishes are cleaned.
Run Hot Water Before Starting
Run the hot water in your sink before starting the dishwasher to ensure the wash cycle starts with hot water, improving cleaning performance.
Best Practices for Daily Use
Incorporate these tips into your daily routine to maintain your dishwasher.
Scrape, Don’t Rinse
Scrape off large food particles from dishes before loading, but avoid pre-rinsing as modern dishwashers clean better with some food residue.
Load Properly
Place items in the designated racks, with larger items on the bottom and more delicate items on top. Make sure nothing blocks the spray arms.
Use the Right Cycle
Select the appropriate cycle for the load type. Heavier loads with pots and pans may need a more intensive cycle, while light loads can use shorter cycles.
By following this maintenance schedule and these tips, you'll keep your LG dishwasher performing at its best, making life a little easier and your dishes immaculate.
Remember, a well-maintained dishwasher not only performs better but also lasts longer, saving you time and money in the long run.