10 great things about the LG G8X ThinQ | LG EXPERIENCE

The fastest selling gadgets in history, smartphones have become a must have accessory all around the world. Much more than simply a phone, they became hugely popular thanks to the connectivity they provide, from browsing social media pages to instant messaging.

With smartphones evolving even further to become pocket-sized computers, people’s needs have changed. Now a mobile phone requires a camera that rivals an expensive DLSR, a high-resolution screen and it must be versatile so an owner can use it to watch videos, play games, read books or simply browse the internet.

However, multi-tasking on a single screen can be difficult and the viewing experience, whether it’s a film, YouTube video or mobile game, can often be frustrating. That is why the LG G8X ThinQ features two 6.4” screens. This allows two apps to be fully used without any transition, so you can stream a movie on one screen and browse the internet at the same time on the other.

In fact, this dual screen opens up a world of possibilities. You can detach the second screen when you need a lighter model, or attach it when you’re looking for a larger viewing point. The screens can operate separately like two browsers, or together to create a laptop-like viewing experience.

Along with great functionality, it is also thinner and much more affordable than foldable smartphones. After getting a hands on experience with the phone at its official European launch at IFA 2019, below are just 10 ways to get the most from the LG G8X ThinQ.