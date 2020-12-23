The Luxury Brand Showcases American Ballet Theatre’s

State-of-the-Art Technology LG SIGNATURE has joined hands with American Ballet Theatre (ABT), America’s National Ballet Company™, this holiday season so that dance lovers can experience the many moments of pure joy and magic provided by its magnificent portrayal of The Nutcracker. As Global Electronics Partner of ABT, the luxury living brand unveiled a professionally produced filming of the famous classical ballet, which gives discerning consumers the opportunity to enjoy the not-to-be-missed spectacle at home with the single press of a button.

Technology The premium home appliances brand recently presented its highlights video of Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker to the world, with the most beloved parts of the renowned performance captured through a sponsorship that brought the first-ever 8K Ultra HD highlights production to fruition. Courtesy of the cinematic prowess of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, the exclusive short film placed the spotlight on ABT Principal Dancers Isabella Boylston’s and James Whiteside’s enchanting movements at the High Line Hotel, New York City. The enthralling video was released on December 4 via the ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels, and succeeds in delivering an elegant classical festival to a home audience on demand.

Cinematic Experience Yet Already a Christmas classic, ABT’s acclaimed production of The Nutcracker continues to strike a chord with audiences worldwide with its unforgettable and emotion-stirring experience. While traveling with curious Clara and her adventurous prince, viewers can closely observe the dancers’ movements and beautiful ballet techniques with clear resolution and unparalleled colors, detail and contrast. To match such a vibrant display, the famous hall was given a festive makeover with Christmas decorations adorning the walls from top to bottom, which helps bring that magic holiday feel home.

Diversity and Inclusion in the Arts As an extension of this partnership, LG SIGNATURE is sponsoring the newly launched ABT RISE (Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence) program. Along with supporting its artistic and educational commitment to fostering diversity, equality and inclusivity within the ballet community, the luxury brand is contributing $10,000 to ABT’s forward-thinking initiative.