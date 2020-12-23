Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

A cinematic display of elegance: LG SIGNATURE joins American Ballet Theatre

PARTNERSHIP ELEGANT

The Luxury Brand Showcases American Ballet Theatre’s
Holiday Performance of The Nutcracker with the Help of its
State-of-the-Art Technology

LG SIGNATURE has joined hands with American Ballet Theatre (ABT), America’s National Ballet Company™, this holiday season so that dance lovers can experience the many moments of pure joy and magic provided by its magnificent portrayal of The Nutcracker. As Global Electronics Partner of ABT, the luxury living brand unveiled a professionally produced filming of the famous classical ballet, which gives discerning consumers the opportunity to enjoy the not-to-be-missed spectacle at home with the single press of a button.

A man and woman are staring at each other with smile.
Play

A World-Class Performance
Accentuated by State-of-the-Art
Technology

The premium home appliances brand recently presented its highlights video of Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker to the world, with the most beloved parts of the renowned performance captured through a sponsorship that brought the first-ever 8K Ultra HD highlights production to fruition. Courtesy of the cinematic prowess of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, the exclusive short film placed the spotlight on ABT Principal Dancers Isabella Boylston’s and James Whiteside’s enchanting movements at the High Line Hotel, New York City. The enthralling video was released on December 4 via the ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels, and succeeds in delivering an elegant classical festival to a home audience on demand.

The ballet dancer is dancing in a white dress.

Preserving The Nutcracker’s
Creative Intent with Best
Cinematic Experience Yet

Already a Christmas classic, ABT’s acclaimed production of The Nutcracker continues to strike a chord with audiences worldwide with its unforgettable and emotion-stirring experience. While traveling with curious Clara and her adventurous prince, viewers can closely observe the dancers’ movements and beautiful ballet techniques with clear resolution and unparalleled colors, detail and contrast. To match such a vibrant display, the famous hall was given a festive makeover with Christmas decorations adorning the walls from top to bottom, which helps bring that magic holiday feel home.

LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier, Oven, Wine Cellar, Refrigerator, Washing Machine are laid on the floor with a ballet dancer.

Supporting ABT RISE to Advance
Diversity and Inclusion in the Arts

As an extension of this partnership, LG SIGNATURE is sponsoring the newly launched ABT RISE (Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence) program. Along with supporting its artistic and educational commitment to fostering diversity, equality and inclusivity within the ballet community, the luxury brand is contributing $10,000 to ABT’s forward-thinking initiative.

LG SIGNATURE X ABT: Shared
Values to Last a Lifetime

LG SIGNATURE shares the same philosophy and vision as ABT, their work together dating back to their first collaboration in 2019 when the ultra-premium brand hosted pre- and post-performance events and product showcases at New York City’s Lincoln Center. With LG SIGNATURE’s Art of Essence philosophy here to stay, both parties have promised to extend their close partnership for at least three years, as they fully commit to bringing life to even more elegance and innovation through the seamless blending of art and advanced technology.

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More