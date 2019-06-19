Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE officially debuts in Japan

EVENTS MINIMALISM

Gallery Concept Launch Event Highlights Brand’s Minimalistic
Aesthetics and Advanced Core Technologies

starting from the left, lg signature air purifier, oled tv w, refrigerator and washing machine are laid
Play

On June 4, LG SIGNATURE held a private event at the National Art Center in Tokyo to mark the luxury brand’s debut in Japan. Prominent local personalities were invited to talk about the ultra-premium lineup’s many benefits, and share their unique perspectives on what sets LG SIGNATURE apart from the competition.

Over 300 guests including VIPs, opinion-makers and journalists were on hand to celebrate LG SIGNATURE’s arrival on Japanese soil. The National Art Center, designed by legendary Japanese architect, Kisho Kurokawa, served as a fitting backdrop for the sophisticated range of appliances on show.

lg signature products are displayed on the main stage of launching event in tokyo japan

As part of the exclusive event, LG SIGNATURE created a gallery of images in collaboration with sought after Italian photographer, Delfino Sisto Legnani. Themed ‘The Art of Essence through Minimalism,’ the gallery featured a series of stunning photographs of LG SIGNATURE products taken by Delfino in the iconic Monte Amiata residential complex in Milan, Italy.

lg signature oled tv w is hung on the wall with some triangle and square sculpture and japanese plant pot around it
lg signature washing machine is laid in front of the white arch wall with a japanese plant pot next to it

NEW TECHNOLOGY BETWEEN EMERGING FORMS AND NATURE

HARMONIES OF NATURE AND TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

lg signature refrigerator is laid right under the wall that has square hole that fit into it with a japanese plant pot next to it

THE MINIMAL NATURE AND THE IMMENSE TECHNOLOGY

As well as witnessing the unveiling of LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Air Purifier, those attending the launch were treated to an entertaining panel discussion. A leading filmmaker and a renowned chef were joined by other local influencers who, speaking from personal experience, outlined how LG SIGNATURE’s elegant, technologically advanced products contribute to an enhanced, more convenient lifestyle.

lg signature master designer torsten valeur is talking about lg signature on the main stage in front of all the lg signature products

Torsten Valeur, the widely-respected Danish industrial designer and LG SIGNATURE’s home appliance design advisor, was also present in Tokyo. Valeur eloquently introduced the brand’s design philosophy and described how each SIGNATURE product achieves the perfect harmony of form and function.

lg signature oled tv w is hung on the transparent glass in the right middle of the launching event in tokyo japan
lg signature air purifier is displayed in front of the wall that has black circles on it at the launching event in tokyo japan

Of LG SIGNATURE launching in Japan, Lee Youngchae, president of LG Electronics Japan , commented that, “With the premium performance and understated design of LG SIGNATURE, we are confident in attracting Japanese consumers who appreciate exclusivity and the finest quality.”

lg signature refrigerator is displayed right in the middle of the launching event in tokyo japan
two people are looking at the lg signature washing machine and mini wash of it is being pulled out

Japanese consumers are frequently regarded as some of the world’s most discerning, with a preference for buying well-made, well-designed products. With the LG SIGNATURE TV and Washing Machine honored at last year’s Good Design Award, arguably Japan’s most prestigious design award program, the brand has already introduced its thoughtful features and timeless, minimalist aesthetics to a local audience that recognizes and appreciates both.

