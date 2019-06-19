Gallery Concept Launch Event Highlights Brand’s Minimalistic

Aesthetics and Advanced Core Technologies

On June 4, LG SIGNATURE held a private event at the National Art Center in Tokyo to mark the luxury brand’s debut in Japan. Prominent local personalities were invited to talk about the ultra-premium lineup’s many benefits, and share their unique perspectives on what sets LG SIGNATURE apart from the competition. Over 300 guests including VIPs, opinion-makers and journalists were on hand to celebrate LG SIGNATURE’s arrival on Japanese soil. The National Art Center, designed by legendary Japanese architect, Kisho Kurokawa, served as a fitting backdrop for the sophisticated range of appliances on show.

As part of the exclusive event, LG SIGNATURE created a gallery of images in collaboration with sought after Italian photographer, Delfino Sisto Legnani. Themed ‘The Art of Essence through Minimalism,’ the gallery featured a series of stunning photographs of LG SIGNATURE products taken by Delfino in the iconic Monte Amiata residential complex in Milan, Italy.

NEW TECHNOLOGY BETWEEN EMERGING FORMS AND NATURE HARMONIES OF NATURE AND TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

THE MINIMAL NATURE AND THE IMMENSE TECHNOLOGY

As well as witnessing the unveiling of LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Air Purifier, those attending the launch were treated to an entertaining panel discussion. A leading filmmaker and a renowned chef were joined by other local influencers who, speaking from personal experience, outlined how LG SIGNATURE’s elegant, technologically advanced products contribute to an enhanced, more convenient lifestyle.

Torsten Valeur, the widely-respected Danish industrial designer and LG SIGNATURE’s home appliance design advisor, was also present in Tokyo. Valeur eloquently introduced the brand’s design philosophy and described how each SIGNATURE product achieves the perfect harmony of form and function.

Of LG SIGNATURE launching in Japan, Lee Youngchae, president of LG Electronics Japan , commented that, “With the premium performance and understated design of LG SIGNATURE, we are confident in attracting Japanese consumers who appreciate exclusivity and the finest quality.”