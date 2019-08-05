Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE highlights ‘premium presence’ and ‘perception’ at Evian Championship 2019

PARTNERSHIP SPORTS
Park Sung-hyun is playing golf at the 8th hole of evian championship 2019

LG SIGNATURE went the extra mile at this year’s Evian Championship by hosting engaging events, impactful experiences and an exceptional digital campaign.

The LPGA Evian Championship 2019 took place from July 25-28 in Évian-les-Bains, France, attracting over 24 million viewers worldwide.

LG SIGNATURE’s premium presence took center stage with the captivating LG SIGNATURE Experience Zone, where LG’s sophisticated products were discovered first-hand.

On the golf course, the all-important eighth hole was again designated The LG SIGNATURE Hole, offering players and fans alike a chance to win their very own LG SIGNATURE product.

LG SIGNATURE further elevated its premium presence online through a captivating digital campaign titled Perfection.

Two golf players are walking on the green
Play

The road to perfection

The digital campaign captured the philosophy of perfection shared by LG SIGNATURE and the Evian Championship: the former pursuing ultra-premium consumer electronics and the latter supporting the world’s best golfers who strive for perfection.

Chun in gee is looking at the ball on green
Play

Focusing on perfection

The campaign’s video series illustrated the three stages of an athlete’s ‘Perfect Road to Victory’ – ‘Training’, ‘Focusing’, and ‘Winning’, featuring the best of the LG SIGNATURE brand alongside world-renowned golfers, Chun In-gee and Park Sung-hyun.

Check out the players’ journey to excellence on this year’s Perfection series

Chun in gee’s the moment of glory
Play

The perfection in victory

Quick cirlce function of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine
Park Sung-hyun is knocking the door of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
Chun in gee is opening the door of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
Quick cirlce function of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine
Park Sung-hyun is knocking the door of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
Chun in gee is opening the door of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
next button
prev button

