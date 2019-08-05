LG SIGNATURE went the extra mile at this year’s Evian Championship by hosting engaging events, impactful experiences and an exceptional digital campaign.

The LPGA Evian Championship 2019 took place from July 25-28 in Évian-les-Bains, France, attracting over 24 million viewers worldwide.

LG SIGNATURE’s premium presence took center stage with the captivating LG SIGNATURE Experience Zone, where LG’s sophisticated products were discovered first-hand.

On the golf course, the all-important eighth hole was again designated The LG SIGNATURE Hole, offering players and fans alike a chance to win their very own LG SIGNATURE product.

LG SIGNATURE further elevated its premium presence online through a captivating digital campaign titled Perfection.