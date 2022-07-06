Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HIDE & SEEK: TIMELESS BEAUTY TURNS INTO EXPERIENCE

PARTNERSHIP

Are you ready to indulge in an otherworldly
hide-and-seek journey in discovering timeless beauty?

Hopefully you’re ready for LG SIGNATURE’s Virtual Showroom brand film, which will be unveiled in time for the June 2022 Milan Design Week.

A journey awaits you, where you’ll be led to a dreamy virtual space showcasing LG SIGNATURE’s product lineup. Reap the most of this occasion to immerse in and interact with the tasteful charms of LG SIGNATURE.

Video clip showing two children playing hide and seek. As they move through the house they discover various LG Signature products.
Play

We engage you in a mischievous game of hide and seek alongside two children whose exploration unravels on another dimension. The exquisitely styled showroom turns into an enchanting avenue toward a fantasy world — a world of timeless beauty amid the luster of various furnishings. And for the time being, we leave the rest to your imaginations.

Close-up image of a young girl bending down to look at an LG SIGNATURE product.
Close-up image of a young girl placing her hands around a lamp which illuminates.
Close-up image of the top of an LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV in Zero View.
Close-up image of a girls face reflected in the water and glass of an LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier.

The release of the virtual showroom lends you a preview into what arresting experience LG SIGNATURE has in stock for our loyal users. On the surface, the showroom flaunts an interior fitted with Molteni&C furnishings and the stately charms of LG SIGNATURE appliances. Latent in the experiential journey, however, is more than a dazzling brand film.

The hallmark of LG SIGNATURE products is their masterful blend of utility and aestheticism. We’ve reached this point thanks in large part to the core values comprising our brand identity: authenticity and commitment to innovation as well as craftmanship. The delicate balance between innovation and craftmanship not only differentiate our products, but also assure our customers that we continue to trailblaze into the near and distant future.

Steeped in rich traditions, LG SIGNATURE invite you to look toward the future with us. Instead of being caught in the discrepancies between the old and new, both brands innovate to embody the best of both worlds. Remarkable innovators Molteni&C and LG SIGNATURE are both supported by a loyal customer base of individuals with discerning taste. We are also alike in how each derive inspiration and partake every endeavor with utmost authenticity.

The Muse Factory of Projects Logo and name in pink against a white background.

A salute of gratitude goes to MUSE Factory of Projects, Francesca Molteni’s production company focusing on contemporary design and architecture culture, for graciously partaking in this film’s production. The virtual experience as per the Hide & Seek film has been filmed under the direction of Davide Fois, Mattia Colombo, and Art Director Francesca Molteni.

Close-up image of Francesca Molteni, a fair-skinned woman with shoulder length blonde hair. She is wearing a white t-shirt and a red jacket.

In the words of Francesca Molteni, “Creating imaginary worlds and universes, to be told with images, is our vocation. Attractive stories for sophisticated viewers. The challenge is even higher when the design world asks for a filmmaking story. There are values and identities to deal with, different cultures and different languages to explore. With the Hide& Seek project for LG SIGNATURE, MUSE has taken up the challenge, involved many professionals, created and shaped an original story, expressed with the magic of cinema."

