LG SIGNATURE and Teatro Alla Scala: together in the name of excellence. Art inspires technology, Technology completes art.

PARTNERSHIP EXCELLENCE ITALY

Teatro alla Scala and LG SIGNATURE are synonymous with the pursuit of perfection and outstanding performance. Two realities that share the same philosophy and the same passion for the art of perfect performance, putting technology at the service of art according to a model of mutual inspiration. Two brands united by shared values, engaged in a collaboration whose common goal is to support culture, art and excellence in its most essential form. With this partnership we outline the distinctive features of a path towards the search for perfection in every field.

Img_LG SIGNATURE partner La Scala_ballerina

The brand's exclusivity continues to leverage the most advanced technology and design to create products that are also in tune with the timeless elegance and appeal of La Scala. The brand has lent its technological know-how to La Scala, offering spectators the chance to experience the magic and emotions of opera and dance. LG TVs have been positioned in the spaces of the theater, from the Foyer to the Theatre Museum, capable of redefining the concepts of entertainment and art through the most technologically advanced solutions, which guarantee excellent visual and sound quality. A further demonstration of LG's constant commitment to supporting creative excellence in its many forms.

Img_LG SIGNATURE partner La Scala_violin

LG SIGNATURE is the product collection that gives shape to LG's relentless pursuit of excellence, representing LG's passion for ideas that focus on innovation. LG SIGNATURE elements offer new ways of experiencing essentiality, give new identity to the space in which they are placed, and provide an immersive viewing experience. LG SIGNATURE's design philosophy is inspired by the representation of essentiality: devoid of any superfluous elements, elegance gives life to contemporary art objects. Innovation is showcased in the LG SIGNATURE brand of excellence, masterpieces of technology that combine performance, design, attention to detail and efficiency in a single product. Let the show begin.

Video_LG SIGNATURE partner La Scala
Play

