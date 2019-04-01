Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE at Milan Design Week 2019

COLLABORATION EXHIBITION
lg signature in partnership with foster plus partners at milan design week 2019

LG unveiled an art installation at Milan Design Week 2019 to highlight the brand's technological leadership combined with unrivalled design. Continuing the partnership that designed the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, 'Redefining Space' was a further collaboration between LG Electronics and renowned British architecture and industrial design firm, Foster + Partners.

Marking the first unveiling of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R in Europe, 'Redefining Space', was an immersive visual and auditory journey that celebrates LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R's sculptural quality and unique ability to adapt to the rhythms of life.

someone is walking on the stage of lg signature oled tv r at milan design week 2019
Play
lg signature oled tv r9 demonstrates how the oled tv r can sit as a sculptural element anywhere
lg signature oled tv r9 with ambient lighting effects from cut outs in the walls of the set

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R - redefined the relationship between a TV and the space it inhabits. Its sculptural quality and unique ability to disappear allowed it to adapt to the rhythms of life and seamlessly integrate with any setting. 'Redefining Space' was an immersive visual and auditory journey.

It explored the entire colour spectrum through vivid images taken from all areas of life – from the smallest to the largest scale. The on-screen content made full use of the unrivalled OLED display technology, which is contrasted and complemented with ambient lighting effects - suggestive of changing light through a window. The position and intensity of light changed throughout the day, which evokes a sense of time passing.

foster plus partners logo

Foster + Partners had collaborated with LG to develop the new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, the world’s first rollable TV. The practice had designed the TV’s external geometry and finishes as well as playing an active part in creating specific internal mechanisms. The screen technology was set to redefine the idea of the television and the living spaces it occupies.

someone is seeing the lg signature oled tv r at milan design week 2019
Play

The new LG OLED TV R flexible screen allows freedom from walls and offers a sense of liberation to design interior spaces. This offers a new level of immersion. OLED TV R redefines the definition of TV with a variable form factor only made possible by the company’s industry-leading OLED technology.

various display view of lg signature oled tv r9

The Vision

Full View. A display that rolls out of its discrete enclosure. A whole new cinematic world appears right before your eyes.

The Horizon

Line View. The partially rolled screen allows you to browse apps and media. A specialized feature, exclusive to LG SIGNATURE’s OLED TV R.

The Hidden

Zero View. A screen that disappears completely, leaving a quiet sculptural presence. LG ThinQ allows the OLED TV R to be used for apps and audio with no screen visible.

In the exhibition, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was also installed within the iconic Basilica designed in 1977 for Cassina by design legend Mario Bellini.

lg signature oled tv r is installed within the iconic basilica designed in 1977 for cassina by design legend mario bellini
oled tv w, washing machine, and air purifier of lg signature
lg signature's refrigerator and wine cellar

On the ground floor, LG SIGNATURE premium lineup was presented in a modern lifestyle setting. On display were the company’s OLED TV, refrigerator, air purifier and washing machine.

Especially, the washing machine was created in a partnership with the renowned industrial designer Torsten Valeur. The design of the washing machine represents a sense of eternity, inspired by the moon reflected in a peaceful lake. On top of that, LG SIGNATURE wine cellar was newly unveiled at the exhibition. LG SIGNATURE’s wine cellar features innovative technologies such as voice recognition, Auto Lift Drawer that allows for easy access to the wine inside and Multi Temperature Control that provides the ideal storage conditions for different types of wine.

LG SIGNATURE products have been stripped of all features that detract from the brand’s spirit, resulting in the streamlined look that exemplifies products of the finest quality that deliver a sense of exclusivity to its owners.

rollable technology of lg signature
lg signature oled tv r with model
people are looking at lg signature at milano design week 2019
rollable technology of lg signature
lg signature oled tv r with model
people are looking at lg signature at milano design week 2019
next button
prev button

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
