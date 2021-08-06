Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

United in a passion for perfection and precision

PARTNERSHIP GERMANY

As the main sponsor of the Rheingau Musik Festival, LG SIGNATURE supports Germany’s art and culture scene

Together with the Rheingau Music Festival, LG SIGNATURE is committed to bringing the topics of culture and technology even closer together.
Play

Music lovers can await musical masterpieces, renowned classical and jazz artists, as well as extraordinary cultural monuments at the Rheingau Musik Festival Summer 2021. LG SIGNATURE will not only be the main sponsor of this year's cultural festival, but also host two highlight concerts by exceptional artistic talents.

For years, LG SIGNATURE has been committed to communicating the value of art and technology through numerous collaborations with renowned cultural institutions from around the world, including the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the American Ballet Theater in New York and the famous La Scala opera house in Milan. By sponsoring the Rheingau Musik Festival, a jewel of the European cultural landscape, LG SIGNATURE is now expanding these efforts to German-speaking countries.

With the LG SIGNATURE wine refrigerator, you can create the ideal storage conditions for your best wines from the Rheingau region thanks to three temperature zones and precise temperature control.

In the same way that classical and jazz artists strive for precision and first-class performance, LG SIGNATURE and its products are defined by excellence. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is not only aesthetically sophisticated, but is also equipped with three temperature zones, precise temperature and humidity controls, as well as intelligent InstaView™ technology –a must-have for every wine connoisseur.

With the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R you can experience the exciting concerts of the Rheingau Musik Festival in breathtaking OLED picture quality.
With the LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1 you can experience the exciting concerts of the Rheingau Musik Festival in breathtaking OLED picture quality.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, offering next-level immersion via its 88-inch screen, as well as the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, revolutionary in its roll-out design, are additional LG SIGNATURE products to leave a lasting impression among consumers. While the award-winning OLED technology provides unprecedented detail and picture quality, regardless of screen mode, the self-luminous pixels transform the viewing experience by creating the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors.

As Artist in Residence at the Rheingau Musik Festival 2021, the Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili will present her skills at four concerts with a wide variety of cast.

Khatia Buniatishvili, Gavin Evans © Sony Music Entertainment

For this year’s festival, LG SIGNATURE will sponsor two concerts led by outstanding artists: On August 6, the Spanish cellist, Pablo Ferrández, along with the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn, will appear at Eberbach Monastery in Eltville am Rhein with a piece by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Tchaikovsky is additionally part of the program on August 19 – the Georgian pianist, Khatia Buniatishvili, will perform his famous Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23, while accompanied by the Gstaad Festival Orchestra, in the Kurhaus Wiesbaden.

As a cellist, Pablo Ferrández has achieved a top position on the world's podiums. At the Rheingau Musik Festival

Pablo Ferrández, © IGOR STUDIO

Find out more about LG SIGNATURE's principal involvement in the Rheingau Musik Festival:

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More