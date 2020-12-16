The Ultra-premium Brand Provides Virtual Tours for People at

Home to Explore World-class Masterpieces Up Close LG SIGNATURE is presenting a collaboration with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts (Pushkin Museum) that it hopes will provide a little peace of mind and comfort to those experiencing more stress and anxiety than usual with the ongoing pandemic and social distancing. Together with the Pushkin Museum, the luxury brand is producing an exclusive collection of stunning 8K-resolution images and videos highlighting the establishment's finest masterpieces, which will all come together to complete a series of virtual tours full of magic and elegance.

While elevating premium's presence within the world of art and culture, LG SIGNATURE and Moscow's world-famous Pushkin Museum are ready to deliver an immersive experience to art enthusiasts this festive season by helping them practically feel the artists' genius expressed in their work from home for the very first time.

Exploring the Pushkin Museum's

Impressive Collections at Home A brand built on the philosophy of "Art Inspires Technology. Technology Completes Art," LG SIGNATURE believes strongly in making great works of art accessible to a wider audience, and is working with the Pushkin Museum to present a unique and compelling experience to art lovers worldwide. The two celebrated brands are working together to create exquisite close-up images and videos of selected masterpieces to be displayed on LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K on site. The state-of-the-art TV will also reveal the incredible skill and techniques used by some of history's greatest artists in amazing clarity, helping viewers connect more deeply with the museum's best pieces while bringing the mastery of those who created them fully into focus.

As part of this exciting digital project, a series of virtual tours of the Pushkin Museum's finest collection has been planned to spread the joy of art in conjunction with Russia's leading online video streaming service, IVI. From the comfort of home, people everywhere can explore the many splendid artworks held by the museum, beginning with Claude Monet's famed Luncheon on the grass series on November 2020. Following up are Pierre Auguste Renoir's Jeanne Samary in a low necked dress, Camille Pissarro's Avenue de l'Opera - Effect of snow, and Vincent Van Gogh's Red vineyards at Arles series, which will be added to the streaming platform on a weekly basis during December. Through the innovative technology of LG SIGNATURE, viewers can finally truly appreciate Monet's play of light, Renoir's rich and varied palette, Pissarro's delicate work with shades, and Van Gogh's expression of brightness at home in splendid cinematic 8K quality.