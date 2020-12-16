Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

Advanced technology meets artistic mastery: LG SIGNATURE with the Pushkin Museum

PARTNERSHIP ARTISTIC MASTERY

The Ultra-premium Brand Provides Virtual Tours for People at
Home to Explore World-class Masterpieces Up Close

LG SIGNATURE is presenting a collaboration with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts (Pushkin Museum) that it hopes will provide a little peace of mind and comfort to those experiencing more stress and anxiety than usual with the ongoing pandemic and social distancing. Together with the Pushkin Museum, the luxury brand is producing an exclusive collection of stunning 8K-resolution images and videos highlighting the establishment's finest masterpieces, which will all come together to complete a series of virtual tours full of magic and elegance.

A docent is explaining about the Giovanni Antonio Canal's Bucentaur's return to the pier by the Palazzo ducale.
Play

While elevating premium's presence within the world of art and culture, LG SIGNATURE and Moscow's world-famous Pushkin Museum are ready to deliver an immersive experience to art enthusiasts this festive season by helping them practically feel the artists' genius expressed in their work from home for the very first time.

Exploring the Pushkin Museum's
Impressive Collections at Home

A brand built on the philosophy of "Art Inspires Technology. Technology Completes Art," LG SIGNATURE believes strongly in making great works of art accessible to a wider audience, and is working with the Pushkin Museum to present a unique and compelling experience to art lovers worldwide. The two celebrated brands are working together to create exquisite close-up images and videos of selected masterpieces to be displayed on LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K on site. The state-of-the-art TV will also reveal the incredible skill and techniques used by some of history's greatest artists in amazing clarity, helping viewers connect more deeply with the museum's best pieces while bringing the mastery of those who created them fully into focus.

Paul Cézanne’s Pierrot and Harlequin is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV. Paul Cézanne’s Pierrot and Harlequin is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.
Claude Monet’s The Boulevard des Capucines is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV. Claude Monet’s The Boulevard des Capucines is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.

As part of this exciting digital project, a series of virtual tours of the Pushkin Museum's finest collection has been planned to spread the joy of art in conjunction with Russia's leading online video streaming service, IVI. From the comfort of home, people everywhere can explore the many splendid artworks held by the museum, beginning with Claude Monet's famed Luncheon on the grass series on November 2020. Following up are Pierre Auguste Renoir's Jeanne Samary in a low necked dress, Camille Pissarro's Avenue de l'Opera - Effect of snow, and Vincent Van Gogh's Red vineyards at Arles series, which will be added to the streaming platform on a weekly basis during December.

Through the innovative technology of LG SIGNATURE, viewers can finally truly appreciate Monet's play of light, Renoir's rich and varied palette, Pissarro's delicate work with shades, and Van Gogh's expression of brightness at home in splendid cinematic 8K quality.

Pierre Auguste Renoir’s Jeanne Samary in a low necked dress is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.
Vincent Van Gogh’s Red vineyards at Arles is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres' Madonna with Chalice is displaying on the screen of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.

Fostering a Long-lasting
Partnership with the Pushkin Museum

Paying true attention to art and culture, LG SIGNATURE and the Pushkin Museum are carrying on their partnership with the strong backing of the Russian government. In doing so, LG SIGNATURE will continue to assist in digitalizing key elements of the country's rich cultural heritage – a major component of Russia's national project along with other initiatives within health, demography, economy and ecology. After receiving an overwhelming positive response across the country, the two elegant brands are more determined than ever to develop more exhilarating digital projects and events to help preserve the nation's priceless cultural heritage and make it more widely available to the public.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is laid on stairs in the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts.

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More