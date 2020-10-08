A new digital food and wine content series, Notes from the Cellar, premieres today from LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for its cutting-edge innovation and world-class design.

Featuring trailblazing brand ambassadors Misty Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre and wine critic James Suckling, and a trifecta of esteemed New York City chefs – Cédric Vongerichten of Wayan, Brian Lockwood of Eleven Madison Park and Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach – the series spotlights the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the brand's latest innovative lifestyle solution.

Notes from the Cellar will explore a range of themes related to how those involved are continuing to cope, reflect and adapt to their new environments during the pandemic. Episodes will feature simple, flavorful signature dishes that viewers can recreate at home, along with wine pairing recommendations, while showcasing the wine cellar's storage features that include convertible drawers that can help preserve your freshest ingredients, and advanced technologies for optimum wine storage.

"Our team is learning new insights every day about our fellow American consumers during these uncertain times, and now more than ever, we want to spread inspiration," says Peggy Ang, marketing vice president at LG Electronics USA, which markets LG SIGNATURE brand products in the United States. "That's why we're pleased to share our passion project, Notes from the Cellar, that brings together a group of inspiring people who can energize those looking to take their appreciation of food and wine to the next level."