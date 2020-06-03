Associated with the prestigious world of professional golf, LG

SIGNATURE shares a passion for perfection.

Associated with the prestigious world of professional golf ever since its global launch, LG SIGNATURE continues to be a visible presence in the game through player and tournament sponsorship. Since 2017, LG has been an official sponsor of the Evian Championship – one of the five majors on the LPGA calendar – and now also sponsors the top two female golfers in the world, Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun.

Park Sung-hyun

The top-ranked female golfer on the planet, Ko Jin-young is now also the newest official LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador. With an unquestionable commitment to excellence and a reputation built on world-class performances, Ko is the perfect person to represent the ultra-premium home appliance brand on the international stage.

"I'm very pleased to be partnering with LG and am excited about my role as an LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador," stated Ko, "I am truly grateful for the company's support and will continue to play the best golf I can." Exceptionally talented and determined, Ko Jin-young made her way to the top of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings last year, picking up four LPGA tournament wins including two majors – the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship.

LG SIGNATURE and Ko Jin-young are both acknowledged for being the best at what they do, the premium appliance maker for crafting products of unequaled quality, functionality and style, and Ko for her peerless performances on the golf course. Poised and professional, she is the ideal advocate for the highly-regarded brand, which continue to win over consumers worldwide with its impressive offerings.