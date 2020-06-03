Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE welcomes new brand ambassador

GOLFER

Associated with the prestigious world of professional golf, LG
SIGNATURE shares a passion for perfection.

Two golf players are walking on the green.

Associated with the prestigious world of professional golf ever since its global launch, LG SIGNATURE continues to be a visible presence in the game through player and tournament sponsorship. Since 2017, LG has been an official sponsor of the Evian Championship – one of the five majors on the LPGA calendar – and now also sponsors the top two female golfers in the world, Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun.

Brand logo of LG SIGNATURE and Evian Championship.
Pro golfer Park Sung-Hyun is staring somewhere at Evian Championship.

Park Sung-hyun

The top-ranked female golfer on the planet, Ko Jin-young is now also the newest official LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador. With an unquestionable commitment to excellence and a reputation built on world-class performances, Ko is the perfect person to represent the ultra-premium home appliance brand on the international stage.

Pro golfer Ko Jin-Young is holding golf driver while smling at field.

"I'm very pleased to be partnering with LG and am excited about my role as an LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador," stated Ko, "I am truly grateful for the company's support and will continue to play the best golf I can."

Exceptionally talented and determined, Ko Jin-young made her way to the top of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings last year, picking up four LPGA tournament wins including two majors – the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship.

8th hole of evian championship 2019.

LG SIGNATURE and Ko Jin-young are both acknowledged for being the best at what they do, the premium appliance maker for crafting products of unequaled quality, functionality and style, and Ko for her peerless performances on the golf course. Poised and professional, she is the ideal advocate for the highly-regarded brand, which continue to win over consumers worldwide with its impressive offerings.

Pro glofer Ko Jin-Young is posing while smling at field. Pro glofer Ko Jin-Young is posing while smling at field.

Now part of the LG family, Ko will proudly wear the LG SIGNATURE logo on her attire as she looks to add to her already-impressive tally of tournament victories. A company with a long history of supporting those who strive to be the best in their chosen fields, LG Electronics is set to sponsor the South Korean golfing phenom for the next three years.

