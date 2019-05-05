Art director, Santi Zoraidez, was born in Buenos Aires and spent many years living and working in Copenhagen and Berlin, before recently returning to his native country to continue his practice. The magical thing about Santi’s work—and what keeps clients returning to work with him again and again—is that it’s not initially easy to work out exactly how he creates such captivating digital images.

One minute, it seems like a photograph, then suddenly it’s an animation or a digital illustration in motion. His incomparable ability to merge excellent illustration with groundbreaking digital effects has led him to work with companies who want to constantly show they’re at the forefront of creativity: brands such as Apple, Nike, and Bulgari to name but a few. If you’re looking for someone to create a truly spellbinding piece of moving illustration or digital rendering, look no further than Santi: an artist at the top of his game.