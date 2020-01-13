Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

LG SIGNATURE at CES 2020

INNOVATION EXHIBITION
Overall shot of main stage being filled with full line up of LG SIGNATURE products at CES 2020.

LG introduced premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8Ks (models 88/77 OLED ZX) with every model exceeding the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association(CTA) which requires a minimum 50 percent CM threshold.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs
honored with major awards

LG SIGNATURE’s revolutionary rollable OLED TV and The OLED 8K received BEST OF INNOVATION and HONOREE award during CES 2020, recognized for its excellence in design and technology.

Badge from CES Innovation Awards 2020 Best of Innovation.
Badge from CES Innovation Awards 2020 Honoree.

*The CES 2020 INNOVATION AWARDS are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CES did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K zone displayed at CES 2020 showing various images in its screen.
Close shot of alpha nine chip of LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

LG’s latest 8K TVs feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Not only do LG 8K TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience.

LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs are being displayed at CES 2020 showing their various view types of the screen.

In the exhibition hero zone, LG SIGNATURE presented a moving performance from the unique LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65RX) rollable displays.

The razor-thin flexible displays show off their superior image quality while rolling up and down in an entertaining, choreographed sequence. The rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is the only TV in the world with a screen that can completely disappear from view, withdrawing into its stylish aluminum base when not in use. The futuristic TV redefines the spatial relationship with its surroundings and is a landmark achievement in the history of television.

Full shot of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, Borrom Freezer and Wine Cellar displayed at CES 2020.

LG SIGNATURE is also expanded its ultra-premium appliance lineup with the new and enhanced wine cellar, launching in 13 major markets from 2020. LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar employs the brand’s exclusive technologies to create the optimal storage environment for any variety or vintage. Setting a new standard for wine-refrigeration systems.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's InstaView feature turns the glass panel from black to transparnet.
Various wines are placed at the different temperature levels.
Red and white wines are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's storage.

Steady Temperature Control and Optimal Humidity Control keep temperature fluctuations within ±0.5 degree Celsius and maintains the precise level of humidity needed to keep wines at their best. Multi Temperature Control allows users to store several of their favorite varieties at the same time in the exact conditions they require.

The appliance also comes with triple-pane mirrored glass that further protects its contents by blocking UV light. The glass panel also turns transparent with two knocks, letting users see inside without having to open the door and helping to prevent cool air from escaping.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's drawer is automatically lifting up.
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's door is automatically opened.

Additionally, LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar presents a number of unique, convenience-enhancing features. The Auto Lift Drawer and the Auto Open Door makes it easier to reach food, providing a great help when carrying multiple bottles to store in the wine cellar.

Full shot of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, Borrom Freezer and Wine Cellar displayed at CES 2020.

The full line-up of LG SIGNATURE presented in Infinity installation curated by international architectural firm Studio Fuksas to highlight the infinite style and possibilities that LG’s ultra-premium products represent.

*Product availability may vary by country.

You May Enjoy These Articles

A variety of wines are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar through the instaview.

Excellent refrigeration for flawless wine: LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

10/29/2020
Learn More
A variety of snacks are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer through the instaview.

Fresh food technology: LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer

10/19/2020
Learn More
An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 showing its dimension of the whole product body

Perfection realized: LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K redefines meaning of quality

5 Years Ago
Learn More