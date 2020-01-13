LG SIGNATURE at CES 2020

LG introduced premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8Ks (models 88/77 OLED ZX) with every model exceeding the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association(CTA) which requires a minimum 50 percent CM threshold.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs

honored with major awards LG SIGNATURE’s revolutionary rollable OLED TV and The OLED 8K received BEST OF INNOVATION and HONOREE award during CES 2020, recognized for its excellence in design and technology.

*The CES 2020 INNOVATION AWARDS are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CES did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG’s latest 8K TVs feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Not only do LG 8K TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience.

In the exhibition hero zone, LG SIGNATURE presented a moving performance from the unique LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65RX) rollable displays. The razor-thin flexible displays show off their superior image quality while rolling up and down in an entertaining, choreographed sequence. The rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is the only TV in the world with a screen that can completely disappear from view, withdrawing into its stylish aluminum base when not in use. The futuristic TV redefines the spatial relationship with its surroundings and is a landmark achievement in the history of television.

LG SIGNATURE is also expanded its ultra-premium appliance lineup with the new and enhanced wine cellar, launching in 13 major markets from 2020. LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar employs the brand’s exclusive technologies to create the optimal storage environment for any variety or vintage. Setting a new standard for wine-refrigeration systems.

Steady Temperature Control and Optimal Humidity Control keep temperature fluctuations within ±0.5 degree Celsius and maintains the precise level of humidity needed to keep wines at their best. Multi Temperature Control allows users to store several of their favorite varieties at the same time in the exact conditions they require. The appliance also comes with triple-pane mirrored glass that further protects its contents by blocking UV light. The glass panel also turns transparent with two knocks, letting users see inside without having to open the door and helping to prevent cool air from escaping.

Additionally, LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar presents a number of unique, convenience-enhancing features. The Auto Lift Drawer and the Auto Open Door makes it easier to reach food, providing a great help when carrying multiple bottles to store in the wine cellar.