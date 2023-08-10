LG G8S ThinQ

About Cookies on This Site

GENERAL

Display

FHD+ G-OLED (2248x1080),18.7:9 Aspect Ratio, 401PPI

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform/2.84GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad

Operating system

Android ™ 9 Pie

Size

155.3 x 76.6 x 7.99mm

Weight (g)

181

SIM Type

Hybrid SIM, NanoSIM(4FF)

BATTERY

Battery

3550mAh non-removable Li-ion

Standby

Up to 150hrs

Talktime

Up to 10hrs

MEMORY

RAM

6GB

Internal memory

128GB

Expandable Memory

Yes (MicroSD up to 2TB)

CAMERA

Front

Dual front Camera
- 8MP 80º / FF, F1.9 / 1.12μm
- ToF* 224px X 172px 80º / FF, F1.4 / 14μm
*ToF- Time of Flight

Rear

Triple rear camera
- 12MP, 78º FOV , F1.8 / 1.4μm
- 13MP, Wide 136º / 113º FOV, F2.4 / 1.0μm
- 12MP, Telephoto 47.7º FOV, F2.6 / 1.0μm

CONNECTIVITY

GSM

Quad-Band (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz)

UMTS

Quad-Band (850/900/1900 / 2100MHz)

HSDPA / HSUPA

HSDPA 42.2 Mbps / HSUPA 5.7Mbp

4G LTE

LTE-A Cat19 1600/150 Mbps

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n /ac Dual Band

NFC

Yes

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

Sensors

Fingerprint

AUDIO

Audio

DTS: X 3D surround with three audio profiles Meridian Audio 10-band equalizer with 13 presets plus one customizable Headphone jack 3.5mm - Yes 1W speaker located on the underside of the smartphone

Audio Formats

MP3, AAC, AAC +, e-AAC +, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

OTHERS

Others:

New Second Screen / AI CAM / AI Composition / Super Bright Camera / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LM-G810EAW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

