LG G8S ThinQ

All Spec
-
Display
-
FHD+ G-OLED (2248x1080),18.7:9 Aspect Ratio, 401PPI
-
Chipset
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform/2.84GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad
-
Operating system
-
Android ™ 9 Pie
-
Size
-
155.3 x 76.6 x 7.99mm
-
Weight (g)
-
181
-
SIM Type
-
Hybrid SIM, NanoSIM(4FF)
-
Battery
-
3550mAh non-removable Li-ion
-
Standby
-
Up to 150hrs
-
Talktime
-
Up to 10hrs
-
RAM
-
6GB
-
Internal memory
-
128GB
-
Expandable Memory
-
Yes (MicroSD up to 2TB)
-
Front
-
Dual front Camera
- 8MP 80º / FF, F1.9 / 1.12μm
- ToF* 224px X 172px 80º / FF, F1.4 / 14μm
*ToF- Time of Flight
-
Rear
-
Triple rear camera
- 12MP, 78º FOV , F1.8 / 1.4μm
- 13MP, Wide 136º / 113º FOV, F2.4 / 1.0μm
- 12MP, Telephoto 47.7º FOV, F2.6 / 1.0μm
-
GSM
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz)
-
UMTS
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1900 / 2100MHz)
-
HSDPA / HSUPA
-
HSDPA 42.2 Mbps / HSUPA 5.7Mbp
-
4G LTE
-
LTE-A Cat19 1600/150 Mbps
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n /ac Dual Band
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
-
Sensors
-
Fingerprint
-
Audio
-
DTS: X 3D surround with three audio profiles Meridian Audio 10-band equalizer with 13 presets plus one customizable Headphone jack 3.5mm - Yes 1W speaker located on the underside of the smartphone
-
Audio Formats
-
MP3, AAC, AAC +, e-AAC +, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS
-
Others:
-
New Second Screen / AI CAM / AI Composition / Super Bright Camera / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
