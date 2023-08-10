About Cookies on This Site

LG K41S

LG K41S

LMK410EMW

LG K41S

GENERAL

Display

Display IPS FullVision 6.55'' V notch, Maximum resolution 720x1600 pixels, 20: 9 Aspect Ratio, 282 PPI, Tempered glass Reading mode to reduce eye fatigue

Chipset

64-bit Octa-Core CPU up to 2GHz Mediatek MT6762 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Operating system

Android ™ 9 Pie

Size

165.78 x 76.46 x 8.25 (mm)

Weight (g)

TBC

SIM Type

Dual SIM with SIM1 independent MicroSD slot : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G SIM2 support : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support

BATTERY

Battery

4000mAh non-removable Li-ion

Standby

Up to 100hrs

Talktime

Up to 8hrs

MEMORY

RAM

3GB

Internal memory

32GB of which about 20.2GB available for the user

Expandable Memory

Yes (MicroSD up to 2TB)

CAMERA

Front

8MP

Rear

13MP Main/ 5MP Wide-Angle /2MP Depth/2MP Macro

CONNECTIVITY

GSM

Quad-Band (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz)

UMTS

Quad-Band (850/900/1900 / 2100MHz)

HSDPA / HSUPA

HSDPA 42.2 Mbps / HSUPA 5.7Mbp

4G LTE

Cat 6 (300 / 50Mbps) with support bands B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n

NFC

Yes

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

Sensors

Fingerprint

AUDIO

Audio

DTS: X 3D surround with three audio profiles 10-band equalizer with 13 presets plus one customizable Headphone jack 3.5mm - Yes 1W speaker located on the underside of the smartphone

Audio Formats

MP3, AAC, AAC +, e-AAC +, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

OTHERS

Others:

AI CAM / Google Lens / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerpring Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliant/Type-C USB

