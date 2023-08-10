About Cookies on This Site

22" Full HD Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" Full HD Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
22MK400H

22" Full HD Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

21.5“ / 54.6cm

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2480 x 0.2480

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

200 (Typ.), 150(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

600:1 (Typ), 450:1 (Min)

(GTG)

1ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

90/65

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

19.7W (Typ), 29.0W (Max.)

Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920x1080 / 60Hz

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920 x 1080/75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920 x 1080

SPECIAL FEATURE

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super resolution +

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

Yes

Wall Mount(mm)

75 x 75

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

509.8 x 181.9 x 359.8

Set (without Stand)

509.8 x 38.5 x 305.7

Box

640 x 124 x 365

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

2.4

Set (without Stand)

2.1

Box

3.5

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(22MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(22MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(22MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (22MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(22MK400H-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

