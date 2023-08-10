We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
21.5"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Back (Horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Back
-
Input/Output (Type)
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
-
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
24W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
B
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
-
1920X1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Country
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(Brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color Weakness
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (2.2)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Color weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black
-
B/Cover
-
Black
-
Stand
-
Black
-
Base
-
Black
-
Others
-
Black
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes / -2º ~ 15º
-
Set (with Stand)
-
510.1*186.8*395.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
510.1*86.8*308.4
-
Box
-
578*375*129
-
Set (with Stand)
-
2.9kg
-
Set (without Stand)
-
2.5kg
-
Box
-
3.4kg
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
960/1920/2160
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
None
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STARsup®/sup
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
-
Win10
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
D-Sub
-
Option
-
DVI-D
-
Option
-
HDMI
-
Option
-
Stand body
-
Yes
-
Stand base
-
Yes
-
cable holder
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
ESG
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
