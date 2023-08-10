About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Full HD 3-Side Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD 3-Side Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24MK600M

24" Full HD 3-Side Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8“ / 60.4cm

Panel Type

IPS 3-Side Virtually Borderless

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ.)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back (horizontal)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back (horizontal)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On (typ.)

17.5W

Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920x1080/60Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920x1080/75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

Ratio

Wide, Original

Super resolution +

Yes

Black Level

Yes

DFC

Yes

(Color) Gamma Control

Yes

Color Temperature

Yes

R/G/B Color Control

Yes

Adaptive Sync

Yes (FreesyncTM)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP(Digital Port Only)

Yes (1.4)

Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)

Yes

OSD Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes (2.0)

COLOUR

Front

Matt Black

B/Cover

Matt Black

Stand

Matt Black

Base

Matt Black

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-2~15 degree

Wall Mount(mm)

75 x 75

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

539.1 x 182 x 415.3

Set (without Stand)

539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5

Box

611 x 139 x 391

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.1

Set (without Stand)

2.75

Box

4.3

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

Erp

Yes

EPEAT

Yes

Windows

Win10

VCCI(Japan)

Yes

Others(KC,CCC)

Yes (Korea, China)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

HDMI

Yes

Stand body, Stand base

Yes

Others

CD, Manual, ESG

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MK600M-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK600M-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK600M-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MK600M-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK600M-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK600M-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MK600M-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 