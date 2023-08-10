We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD 3-Side Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
23.8“ / 60.4cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS 3-Side Virtually Borderless
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ.)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare, 3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
-
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
17.5W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
1920x1080/60Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
1920x1080/75Hz
-
PC (D-sub)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original
-
Super resolution +
-
Yes
-
Black Level
-
Yes
-
DFC
-
Yes
-
(Color) Gamma Control
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
-
Yes (FreesyncTM)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP(Digital Port Only)
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)
-
Yes
-
OSD Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Front
-
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
-
Matt Black
-
Stand
-
Matt Black
-
Base
-
Matt Black
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-2~15 degree
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
539.1 x 182 x 415.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5
-
Box
-
611 x 139 x 391
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
3.1
-
Set (without Stand)
-
2.75
-
Box
-
4.3
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Win10
-
VCCI(Japan)
-
Yes
-
Others(KC,CCC)
-
Yes (Korea, China)
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
-
Yes
-
Others
-
CD, Manual, ESG
