LG Business Monitor 27MB67PY

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.311 x 0.311

Colour Gamut

72% (CIE1976)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Audio Inputs

Yes

AUDIO

Type

2ch stereo

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x1W

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Mechanical Switch

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5°(front) ~ 35°(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

Yes

Height(mm)

Yes (Down Heght 50mm / 130mm range)

Pivot

Yes (90º )

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 200

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

32W

Normal On(EPA)

27W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

644 x 259 x 410

Set (without Stand)

644 x 64 x 387

Box Dimension

721 x 467 x 216

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

6.5

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.1

Shipping Weight (Kg)

9.3

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Option

DVI-D

Option

USB

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

