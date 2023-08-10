About Cookies on This Site

27" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™ Monitor
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™ Monitor

Product Information Sheet
27MP500-B

27" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™ Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27 Inch

Size (cm)

68.6 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

Brightness (Min.)

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curved

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Wide Color Gamut

NO

Color Calibrated

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

YES

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Define Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Sphere Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Feature)

Live Color Low Blue Light

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

NO

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

DisplayPort

NO

DP Version

N/A

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Mini DisplayPort

NO

mDP Version

N/A

mDP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

YES

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Speaker_Output (unit)

N/A

Speaker_Channel

N/A

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

28.0W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

611.1 x 455.1 x 214.9 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

611.1 x 362.6 x 39.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

710x146x432(mm)

Weight with Stand

4.4 kg

Weight without Stand

3.8 kg

Weight in Shipping

5.8 kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

Depend on Country

Display Port

NO

mDP to DP

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

NO

USB Type C to A Gender

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

PC Audio

NO

Remote Controller

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27MP500-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MP500-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MP500-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27MP500-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MP500-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MP500-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27MP500-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

