LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012

29EA93

LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

29

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bit, 16.7M(True)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.0876(H) x RGB x 0.2628(V)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

VIDEO

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~90kHz (Digital)

V-Scanning Frequency

56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz) - Digital

INPUT/OUTPUT

(Jack Position)

Rear

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Additional HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

Others

HDMI(MHL)

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

ARC

PC and Video

HDCP

Yes

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Others1

True colour Finder(S/W)

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CB

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

KC

Yes

EPA

Yes(5.1)

ROHS, REACH

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

48W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

699.7 x 208.5 x 387

Set (without Stand)

699.7 x 68.5 x 318

Box Dimension

858 x 167 x 396

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.2

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.65

Shipping Weight (Kg)

7.8

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

MHL

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

USB Cable

Yes

S/W Install CD(PC OS)

Screen Splitter

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29EA93-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

