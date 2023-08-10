We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Various Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
More Screen and Less Space
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up
PBP & Built-in KVM*
*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27.6
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Product name
-
DualUp
-
Year
-
2022
-
Size [Inch]
-
27.6
-
Size [cm]
-
70.1
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Features)
-
Low Blue Light
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
190W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
28.31W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
745 x 240 x 557
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.2
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
28MQ780-B
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™