24” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
An ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and smoothes image refresh. Respond rapidly to opponents and aim accurately at targets: a gaming win.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Chic & Sleek Design
Designed to Focus on Gaming
Enhance your gaming experience with our new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3 sides. Base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help make your gameplay more comfortable.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync that helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in the Dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places, and quickly make your escape when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
27W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
24W
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2739 x 0.2739
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
60.3
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
710 x 156 x 400
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
539.5 x 322.2 x 39
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
539.5 x 414.2 x 196.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
5.28
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
2.97
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
3.57
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
