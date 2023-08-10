We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate
*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming
Thanks to the IPS 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.
It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ based on actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
Gamer-centric Design
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.
The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
All Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
colour Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Colour Bit
-
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Picture Mode
-
(SDR Contents) --> Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB, Colour Weakness, Callibration 1, Callibration 2 (HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Feature)
-
DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
110W (19V / 5.79A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
70W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Colour (Back Cover)
-
Purple Gray, Matt + Pattern
-
Colour (Stand Base)
-
Purple Gray, Matt
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable holder / Mouse holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
32GR93U-B
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate