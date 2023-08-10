We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
The Display
45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M:1 Contrast Ratio
With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
Designed to Immerse in Gaming
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
Play Games and Do More
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Year
-
2023
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
