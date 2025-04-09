We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, WQHD Resolution, webOS, 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time, Black
Key Features
- 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
- 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- webOS
- AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalized Picture Wizard / AI Sound
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
- Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Awards of excellence
STREAMING
webOS
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound
WINNING
45-inch WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
CONNECTING
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor
Introducing the smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.
1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
2) The remote control is included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalised gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
AI Picture
Sharper characters,
enhanced realism
With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimizer mode.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound
Detect, distinguish, fine-tuned sound
Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
New upgrade every year for 5 years
with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG UltraGear smart models (45/39/34GX90SA and 32G810SA), set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG UltraGear smart models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED provides darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimized aspect ratio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature is 800R
Immerse yourself in the 800R curved screen, designed to match your natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deeper black,
realistic colour
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications
Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Advanced gaming features
•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Plunge into a multitude of games
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimised gaming experience across various genres and platforms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*PS5 and Xbox consoles support only a 16:9 aspect ratio, please ensure your display settings are configured accordingly for optimal gaming performance.
All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.
A 45-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
LG Switch app tutorial
Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The video shows the representative LG UltraGear product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Clutter-free, sleek design
The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
Less than 1ms GtG
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
45GX90SA-B
-
Year
2025
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Size [cm]
113
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303mm
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
Less than 1ms GtG
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
10bit
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Others (Features)
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
No
-
Dual Controller
No
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
No
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
No
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440@240Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Output
13.5A
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 661.7 x 338.6mm(UP) / 992.7 x 541.7 x 338.6mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1143 x 301 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
13.5Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.9Kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
18.9Kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Power Cord
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
