We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Details Mastered
Details Mastered
Space
27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
Clean and Bright HDR1
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive Gaming Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
OFF
-
ON
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Easy and Comfortable
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Year
-
2021
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
25.4W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
185W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
44W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.