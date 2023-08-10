About Cookies on This Site

Digital Cinema 4K Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

Digital Cinema 4K Monitor

31MU97

Digital Cinema 4K Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch)

31

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

17:9

Resolution

4096 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

320

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 /178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bits

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.0567mm x 0.1701mm

Colour Gamut

ADOBE RGB 99%

Surface Treatment

Advanced Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

DisplayPort

Yes (1)

Mini DisplayPort

Yes (1)

Audio Output

Headphone Out

AUDIO

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x5W

FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom/sRGB/AdobeRGB/DCM Sim/DCI-P3 Sim./Reader/Calibration1/Calibration2

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Uniformity On/Off

Yes

Dual Colour Mode

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree

Height(mm)

140mm

Pivot

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CB

Yes

KC

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

49W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

736.7 x 241.4 x 483.5~623.5

Set (without Stand)

736.7 x 52.4 x 407.5

Box Dimension

972 x 152 x 510

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

9.3

Set without Stand (Kg)

7.3

Shipping Weight (Kg)

12.3

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to MiniDP

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB Cable

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(31MU97-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

