Digital Cinema 4K Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
31
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
17:9
-
Resolution
-
4096 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
320
-
Response Time (ms)
-
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bits
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.0567mm x 0.1701mm
-
Colour Gamut
-
ADOBE RGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
-
Advanced Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer
-
HDMI
-
Yes(2EA)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1)
-
Mini DisplayPort
-
Yes (1)
-
Audio Output
-
Headphone Out
-
Built-in Speaker
-
Yes – 2x5W
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom/sRGB/AdobeRGB/DCM Sim/DCI-P3 Sim./Reader/Calibration1/Calibration2
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Uniformity On/Off
-
Yes
-
Dual Colour Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
-
Yes
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree
-
Height(mm)
-
140mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
TCO6.0
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Type / Input
-
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
-
49W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.5W
-
Set (with Stand)
-
736.7 x 241.4 x 483.5~623.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
736.7 x 52.4 x 407.5
-
Box Dimension
-
972 x 152 x 510
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
-
9.3
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
-
7.3
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
-
12.3
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DP to MiniDP
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB Cable
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
