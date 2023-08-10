We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio Monitor
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
80cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1818 x 0.1818mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
230 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1M:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
YES
-
User Define Key
-
YES
-
True Color Pro
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(2ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(3ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
72W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3 mm(Up) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
1002 x 183 x 549 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.8 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
10.5 kg
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB Type C
-
YES
-
USB Type C to A Gender
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension Cable
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.